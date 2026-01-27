Babnet   Latest update 21:09 Tunis

Tunis: Celebration of the 77th Republic Day of India

Publié le Mardi 27 Janvier 2026
      
Communiqué de Presse - The Embassy of India in Tunis hosted a grand reception on Monday, 26 January 2026, at Hotel El Mouradi, Gammarth, to mark the 77th Republic Day of India. The celebration was held in a festive atmosphere and attended by more than 250 distinguished guests, including members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, and representatives of the Indian diaspora in Tunisia.

The event was honoured by the presence of H.E. Mrs. Fatma Thabet Chiboub, Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy of the Republic of Tunisia, who attended as Chief Guest.





The programme commemorated the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950, celebrated India’s journey as a sovereign democratic republic, and marked the 150th anniversary of “Vande Mataram.”
It featured a series of speeches and cultural performances reflecting the depth of India–Tunisia cultural and diplomatic relations.



* A musical performance by renowned Tunisian artist Mr. Cherif Aloui.
* A Kathakali presentation by Mr. Vineet Pillai, showcasing one of India’s most iconic classical dance-dramas from Kerala.

A distinctive artistic fusion blended Arabic instruments such as the Kanun with the flute and other instruments, creating a harmonious expression of shared cultural values. The Kathakali performance captivated the audience through its powerful storytelling, elaborate costumes, and striking visual artistry.

In her address, Ambassador Dr. Devyani Khobragade highlighted India’s progress as a leading global economy, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive development and multilateral cooperation, including initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance.
She emphasized the strength of the India–Tunisia partnership and expressed confidence in further advancing bilateral cooperation in 2026, while thanking Tunisia for its continued support.



For her part, Minister Fatma Thabet Chiboub underscored the warmth and growing strength of bilateral relations, pointing to the promising potential for Tunisian exports to Indian markets and broader economic cooperation, with India recognized as a strategic partner in the global economy.



The event concluded with an Indian dinner, highlighting India’s cultural heritage and culinary diversity, and reinforcing people-to-people ties between the two countries.

