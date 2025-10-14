US Passport Power Falls to Historic Low

A Decade of Decline



“These small but cumulative changes have had an outsized impact, illustrating how finely balanced the global mobility landscape has become. The steady weakening of the US passport over the past decade is not just a reshuffle in rankings — it reflects a deep shift in global mobility and soft-power dynamics. Nations embracing openness and cooperation are surging ahead, while those resting on past privilege are falling behind.”

Visa Reciprocity: The New Battleground



“Even before a second Trump presidency, US policy had turned inward. That isolationist mindset is now reflected in America’s loss of passport power.”

China’s Ascent: A Decade of Gains



“Trump’s return to power has reignited trade and visa conflicts that weaken US mobility, while China’s strategic openness strengthens its global reach. These diverging paths are reshaping the future of travel and economic influence worldwide.”

Americans Lead the Global Rush for Second Citizenship



“Facing global uncertainty, wealthy American families are engaging in ‘geopolitical arbitrage’ — securing second residences and citizenships to diversify risk, safeguard mobility, and optimize their personal and financial freedom.”

“US citizenship remains valuable, but no longer sufficient on its own. Multiple citizenship is becoming normalized in American society. As one observer put it, ‘dual citizenship is the new American dream.’”

The US passport’s latest fall from 10th to 12th place stems from a succession of access losses. Thein April, combined withfrom its expanding visa-free list, marked the beginning of this downward trend. Subsequent restrictions from, and most recentlyandfurther eroded the US score, officially pushing it out of the Top 10.Dr., Chairman ofand creator of the Index, notes:Thehas experienced a similar decline, dropping from 6th to 8th place since July — its lowest-ever position — despite once holding the No. 1 spot in 2015.Although US citizens enjoy visa-free access to 180 destinations,can enter the United States without a visa. This places the US a lowlyon the, which ranks countries by how open they are to foreign nationals.This imbalance between access and openness is among the widest globally —, and just ahead of, and. All five countries with this disparity have stagnated or declined in passport strength over the past decade.According to, Senior Associate at the(CSIS) in Washington:Presidenthave further strained global mobility, targetingacross Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, with additional limits on seven more. Anow applies to travelers from seven African states, refundable only upon departure, while aand a— from USD 21 to USD 40 on 30 September 2025 — highlight the US’s increasingly restrictive stance.In stark contrast,has risen dramatically — from— expanding its visa-free access byover the past decade.China has also climbed the Henley Openness Index, now allowing, 30 more than the US. New reciprocal agreements with, and several European countries have cemented China’s position as aDr., Partner at, comments:The shrinking strength of the US passport has triggered an unprecedented surge in. According tofor investment migration programs.By the end of Q3 2025, applications from US citizens had risen, which itself saw a, Group Head of Private Clients at Henley & Partners, explains:Professorofadds:Theis the original, most authoritative global ranking of all passports based on officialdata — the world’s largest, most accurate database of international travel regulations. Developed by, it draws on 20 years of continuous research and is widely recognized as the standard reference for governments and global citizens.is the global leader in residence and citizenship planning, operating over 70 offices worldwide. The firm pioneered the concept of investment migration in the 1990s and continues to advise both private clients and governments, having raised overin foreign direct investment through citizenship and residence programs.