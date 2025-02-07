Tunisia Committed to Taking Humanitarian Measures to Protect the Rights of Irregular Migrants (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad reaffirmed Tunisia’s commitment to taking humanitarian measures to safeguard the rights of irregular migrants and protect them from criminal human trafficking networks that exploit their vulnerable situations.



In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry reiterated Tunisia’s unwavering adherence to humanitarian principles and full respect for international conventions that guarantee human rights and dignity. This clarification comes in response to the continued spread of misleading allegations and false reports that misrepresent Tunisia’s stance and approach to the issue of migration and irregular migrants.



The Ministry acknowledged the complex challenges associated with irregular migration and emphasized Tunisia’s balanced approach, which combines the duty to protect its borders and uphold the rule of law while fulfilling its international obligations.It stressed that a fair and comprehensive approach to this phenomenon requires addressing its root causes rather than relying solely on security-based solutions. This entails strengthening cooperation with regional and international partners and working collaboratively to implement sustainable development strategies that provide real alternatives to irregular migration.The Ministry also highlighted Tunisia’s efforts to ensure the voluntary and dignified return of irregular migrants to their home countries while advocating for their reintegration into their communities in collaboration with relevant international and regional organizations.Tunisia reaffirmed its continued efforts to combat human trafficking networks that exploit irregular migrants through dangerous journeys. The statement pointed to the role of security and judicial authorities in enhancing mechanisms for prevention, prosecution, and accountability to dismantle these networks and bring perpetrators to justice in line with Tunisia’s legal and international commitments to combating organized crime.Furthermore, Tunisia strongly rejected all forms of discrimination, hate speech, and the exploitation of migrants' suffering for narrow interests. The Ministry underscored that while Tunisia remains firm in upholding its sovereignty and enforcing the rule of law, it is equally committed to treating migrants with humanitarian values, recognizing them as victims of widespread criminal networks operating both in sub-Saharan Africa and across the Mediterranean.