India Celebrates 61st ITEC Day in Tunisia

Publié le Mercredi 17 Septembre 2025
      
The Embassy of India in Tunisia marked the 61st anniversary of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme on 15 September 2025 at the Mövenpick Hotel, Gammarth. Mr. Najmeddine Lakhal, Director of the Asia Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, attended as chief guest.

In a video message, Ambassador-designate Dr. Devyani Uttam Khobragade highlighted ITEC as India’s flagship capacity-building initiative launched in 1964, describing it as a symbol of solidarity and cooperation within the Global South.



Chargé d’affaires a.i. Mahendra Singh Patiyal noted that nearly 1,000 Tunisian professionals have benefited from ITEC, but urged greater participation in upcoming programmes. He emphasized India’s readiness to provide customized training in governance and other sectors.

Mr. Lakhal praised ITEC as a valuable platform for strengthening expertise and bilateral ties, stressing the importance of applying acquired skills to maximize impact.

The event gathered around 40 Tunisian ITEC alumni, with several sharing their experiences. A short film featuring remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ITEC’s role in capacity-building was also screened.



