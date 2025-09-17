India Celebrates 61st ITEC Day in Tunisia

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/68caaaa9e10930.68029100_kghpiqlofjmen.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

The Embassy of India in Tunisia marked the 61st anniversary of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme on 15 September 2025 at the Mövenpick Hotel, Gammarth. Mr. Najmeddine Lakhal, Director of the Asia Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, attended as chief guest.



In a video message, Ambassador-designate Dr. Devyani Uttam Khobragade highlighted ITEC as India’s flagship capacity-building initiative launched in 1964, describing it as a symbol of solidarity and cooperation within the Global South.

