Syrian Presidency: Denies Reports of President Assad Leaving Damascus, Confirms He Continues Duties from the Capital

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/67546ca1302930.34331162_fiekmgnjolqph.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

The Syrian Presidency denied on Saturday the circulating reports claiming that President Bashar al-Assad had left the capital, Damascus, or made short visits to other countries.



In an official statement, the Presidency said:

"Some foreign media outlets are spreading rumors and false news about President Bashar al-Assad leaving Damascus or making brief visits to other countries."



...





The statement continued:

"The Syrian Presidency denies all these rumors, highlighting their obvious intent, and emphasizes that such claims are not new. These media outlets have long resorted to similar disinformation tactics to mislead and impact the Syrian state and society throughout the years of the war."



It concluded:

"The Syrian Presidency affirms that President Assad continues to perform his national and constitutional duties from the capital, Damascus. All news, activities, and stances related to President Assad are officially released through the platforms of the Syrian Presidency and Syrian national media."



Meanwhile, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a formal response to a report by *The Wall Street Journal*, which claimed that Egyptian officials had urged President Bashar al-Assad to leave the country.



The Egyptian Foreign Ministry categorically denied the report, describing it as baseless and entirely fabricated. The Ministry urged media outlets to verify the accuracy of their information before publishing.



*The Wall Street Journal* reported on Friday that Syrian and Arab officials claimed Egyptian and Jordanian representatives had encouraged Assad to leave Syria and form a government-in-exile.



According to the report, Assad remained in Syria as of Friday, while his wife and children had traveled to Russia the previous week, and his wife’s siblings had relocated to the UAE.



The newspaper also cited sources stating that Assad had requested Turkey’s intervention to halt attacks by Syrian opposition forces and sought weapons and intelligence from countries including Egypt, the UAE, Jordan, and Iraq. However, these requests were reportedly rejected.



The report noted that an impending battle in Homs could prove critical for Assad’s regime, as opposition forces continue to make advances in major cities like Aleppo and Hama.



The Jordanian Embassy in the United States also responded to the *Wall Street Journal* report, strongly denying the claims made in the article titled "Syrian Rebels Advance Toward Third-Largest City, Increasing Threat to Assad."



In its statement, the Embassy asserted:

"The allegation that Jordanian officials urged President Assad to leave Syria and form a government-in-exile is entirely unfounded and completely false."



The Embassy expressed its regret that such a respected media outlet would publish unverified and misleading information without proper fact-checking.