"قتلوا بمادة سامة".. العثور على جثث 6 أشخاص بفندق في بانكوك

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/2b/66978846bebe23.72104224_jongemlhqpkif.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>
Publié le Mercredi 17 Juillet 2024
      
عثر على جثث ستة أشخاص في غرفة بفندق في المركز السياحي في العاصمة التايلاندية بانكوك، على ما أفاد مسؤول في الشرطة، مرجحا أن يكون أحد القتلى هو منفذ الجريمة.

وتم اكتشاف جثث ستة مواطنين فيتناميين، اثنان منهم يحملان الجنسية الأمريكية أيضا، في جناح بفندق "غراند حياة إيراوان" في منطقة راتشابراسونغ وهي المركز السياحي في بانكوك بعد ظهر الثلاثاء.

وقال نوباسيل بونساواس، نائب قائد شرطة بانكوك: "نحن مقتنعون بأن أحد الأشخاص الستة الذين عثر عليهم ميتين ارتكب هذه الجريمة. ونعتقد أن السيانيد استخدم كسم ويعتقد أن الدافع وراء الجريمة مرتبط بالديون".


وأثارت الظروف الغامضة المحيطة بمقتل الرجال الثلاثة والنساء الثلاث شائعات واسعة النطاق، حيث أبلغت العديد من وسائل الإعلام المحلية في البداية عن حادث إطلاق نار جماعي. لكن الصور التي نشرتها الشرطة لمسرح الجريمة غير الدموي أظهرت أطباقا من الأطعمة التايلاندية التي لم تمسها، وقارورات بها قهوة وفناجين.

وقالت رئيسة الوزراء سريثا تافيسين، إن الجريمة "مسألة خاصة"، ولا علاقة لها بالأمن القومي، ويجب ألا تؤثر على قطاع السياحة المربح.



