"قتلوا بمادة سامة".. العثور على جثث 6 أشخاص بفندق في بانكوك

وتم اكتشاف جثث ستة مواطنين فيتناميين، اثنان منهم يحملان الجنسية الأمريكية أيضا، في جناح بفندق "غراند حياة إيراوان" في منطقة راتشابراسونغ وهي المركز السياحي في بانكوك بعد ظهر الثلاثاء.
وقال نوباسيل بونساواس، نائب قائد شرطة بانكوك: "نحن مقتنعون بأن أحد الأشخاص الستة الذين عثر عليهم ميتين ارتكب هذه الجريمة. ونعتقد أن السيانيد استخدم كسم ويعتقد أن الدافع وراء الجريمة مرتبط بالديون".
#BangkokPost: Vietnamese nationals were seen with their luggage in the CCTV footage, apparently heading to a room at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in the Pathum Wan district on Monday afternoon. They were found dead at the hotel on Tuesday evening. (Photos: supplied) #Photos… pic.twitter.com/CjnMstAgzV— Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 17, 2024
وأثارت الظروف الغامضة المحيطة بمقتل الرجال الثلاثة والنساء الثلاث شائعات واسعة النطاق، حيث أبلغت العديد من وسائل الإعلام المحلية في البداية عن حادث إطلاق نار جماعي. لكن الصور التي نشرتها الشرطة لمسرح الجريمة غير الدموي أظهرت أطباقا من الأطعمة التايلاندية التي لم تمسها، وقارورات بها قهوة وفناجين.
#BREAKING : Six tourists found dead at luxury hotel in Bangkok’s Lumphini— upuknews (@upuknews1) July 16, 2024
All six, who were of Vietnamese descent, with two carrying U.S. passports, checked into Bangkok's Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel at two separate times after arriving on Saturday and Sunday.#Bangkok #ThaiPolice… pic.twitter.com/nV1ubzkLtQ
وقالت رئيسة الوزراء سريثا تافيسين، إن الجريمة "مسألة خاصة"، ولا علاقة لها بالأمن القومي، ويجب ألا تؤثر على قطاع السياحة المربح.
Six mysterious Vietnamese bodies were found dead in a hotel in the ratchaprasong area.— `CruElla* (@Cruellaa_z) July 17, 2024
• Six mysterious Vietnamese bodies were found inside the grand Hyatt erawan hotel in the ratchaprasong area. The police are presumed dead over 24 hours ago and not in a robbery or assault.… pic.twitter.com/MMB2lyMyGP
Six people were found dead at Bangkok's Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel on Tuesday, with the cause of death unconfirmed. Police are investigating the possibility of poisoning. CNA's Saksith Saiyasombut reports from Bangkok https://t.co/9LbyNyN1Jm pic.twitter.com/aJ7fRbRxta— CNA (@ChannelNewsAsia) July 16, 2024
