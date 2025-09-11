216 Capital and Plug and Play launch "216 Capital Venture Accelerator" to boost Tunisian startups

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/68c2abf59386b5.21151765_gkjpmflnqeohi.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

Communiqué de Presse - Tunisia’s startup ecosystem reached a new milestone with the launch of the “216 Capital Venture Accelerator”, a six-month program jointly created by 216 Capital and Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play.



The initiative will support up to 20 Tunisian startups with:

