216 Capital and Plug and Play launch "216 Capital Venture Accelerator" to boost Tunisian startups

Communiqué de Presse - Tunisia’s startup ecosystem reached a new milestone with the launch of the “216 Capital Venture Accelerator”, a six-month program jointly created by 216 Capital and Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play.

The initiative will support up to 20 Tunisian startups with:



* €50,000 in seed funding per startup, with potential follow-on investments,
* Tailored mentoring from global coaches, VCs, and investors,
* Access to Plug and Play’s international network of investors and corporate partners.

According to Dhekra Khelifi, Partner at 216 Capital, the program will give Tunisian founders the tools to structure, raise capital, and expand globally. Yves Cabanac, Managing Director at Plug and Play, emphasized the goal of positioning Tunisia as a transregional innovation hub.

Backed by Smart Capital and the ANAVA fund of funds, the program aligns with Tunisia’s national strategy to strengthen its startup ecosystem and inspire new globally visible success stories.

