Babnet

Who is Mohammed al-Bashir... The Potential Head of Syria's Transitional Government?

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/67582b887807c5.37528586_eofhlgikmqpjn.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>
Bookmark article    Publié le Mardi 10 Decembre 2024 - 12:54 Lecture 1 min, 43 sec
      
Syrian media has reported that Mohammed Al-Bashir, head of the Salvation Government in Idlib, has been tasked with leading a transitional government in Syria following the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime. The announcement came after a meeting between opposition commander Ahmed Al-Sharaa (known as "Al-Jolani"), Al-Bashir, and the former regime’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Jalali. The meeting aimed to organize a peaceful transfer of power and prevent chaos in Syria.

Who is Mohammed Al-Bashir?
Background and Education :
...

Mohammed Al-Bashir was born in 1983 in Jabal Al-Zawiya, Idlib Governorate. He holds two university degrees:
1. A degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Telecommunications) from Aleppo University (2007).
2. A degree in Sharia and Law from Idlib University (2021).

Career Path :
- Served as Head of the Precision Instruments Department at a gas plant operated by the Russian Gas Company in 2011.
- Held the position of Director of Associations Affairs at the Ministry of Development under the Salvation Government in Idlib.
- Served as Minister of Development and Humanitarian Affairs in the Salvation Government in 2022.
- Appointed as Prime Minister of the Salvation Government’s seventh term at the beginning of 2024.

- New Role:
On December 8, 2024, the opposition tasked Al-Bashir with forming a transitional government to manage Syria after the fall of Assad’s regime.

The Salvation Government and Its Role
The Salvation Government was established in 2017 by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, initially comprising 11 ministerial portfolios. It administratively and service-wise governed areas under opposition control, including Idlib, northern rural Hama, and western rural Aleppo. Al-Bashir previously held a ministerial position in this government and was appointed its head earlier this year.

The Transitional Phase
The appointment of Mohammed Al-Bashir to lead a transitional government is part of the opposition’s efforts to maintain stability and ensure continuity in the country’s administration. This move marks a new chapter in Syria’s political landscape, with Al-Bashir expected to play a critical role in organizing Syria’s political and administrative structures during this transitional period.


   تابعونا على ڤوڤل للأخبار

Comments


0 de 0 commentaires pour l'article 298998


babnet

كل الأخبار...

Toutes les news...
Toutes les news BBC
...
Babnet

زوّارنا يتصفحون الآن >>

الأكثر قراءة آخر 7 أيام >>

Flight Radar
Flight Radar
Babnet Latest update 13:38 Tunis

الأكثر قراءة في 30 يوم الأخيرة >>



Listen on Online Radio Box! Babnet Tunisia         Pure Tarab
Babnet
Heure à Tunis :
Hashtag Media
All Radio in One    
*.*.*