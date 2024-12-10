Who is Mohammed al-Bashir... The Potential Head of Syria's Transitional Government?
Syrian media has reported that Mohammed Al-Bashir, head of the Salvation Government in Idlib, has been tasked with leading a transitional government in Syria following the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime. The announcement came after a meeting between opposition commander Ahmed Al-Sharaa (known as "Al-Jolani"), Al-Bashir, and the former regime’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Jalali. The meeting aimed to organize a peaceful transfer of power and prevent chaos in Syria.
Who is Mohammed Al-Bashir?
Background and Education :
Mohammed Al-Bashir was born in 1983 in Jabal Al-Zawiya, Idlib Governorate. He holds two university degrees:
1. A degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Telecommunications) from Aleppo University (2007).
2. A degree in Sharia and Law from Idlib University (2021).
Career Path :
- Served as Head of the Precision Instruments Department at a gas plant operated by the Russian Gas Company in 2011.
- Held the position of Director of Associations Affairs at the Ministry of Development under the Salvation Government in Idlib.
- Served as Minister of Development and Humanitarian Affairs in the Salvation Government in 2022.
- Appointed as Prime Minister of the Salvation Government’s seventh term at the beginning of 2024.
- New Role:
On December 8, 2024, the opposition tasked Al-Bashir with forming a transitional government to manage Syria after the fall of Assad’s regime.
The Salvation Government and Its Role
The Salvation Government was established in 2017 by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, initially comprising 11 ministerial portfolios. It administratively and service-wise governed areas under opposition control, including Idlib, northern rural Hama, and western rural Aleppo. Al-Bashir previously held a ministerial position in this government and was appointed its head earlier this year.
The Transitional Phase
The appointment of Mohammed Al-Bashir to lead a transitional government is part of the opposition’s efforts to maintain stability and ensure continuity in the country’s administration. This move marks a new chapter in Syria’s political landscape, with Al-Bashir expected to play a critical role in organizing Syria’s political and administrative structures during this transitional period.
