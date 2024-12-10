Babnet

Washington Imposes Sanctions on Asma al-Assad's Father and Syrian Officials on War Crimes Charges

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/6757d90ebb6307.71075793_gomqjfekhlipn.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>
Fawaz al-Akhras, Asma al-Assad's father
Washington has announced new sanctions targeting Fawaz al-Akhras, the father of Asma al-Assad, along with several high-ranking Syrian officials, accusing them of involvement in "war crimes" and serious human rights violations.

The U.S. Department of Justice accused Jamil Hassan and Abdel Salam Mahmoud, former officials in Syrian intelligence, of involvement in the "cruel and inhumane treatment" of detainees, including American citizens, during their detention at the Mezzeh military prison.

...

In the same context, the U.S. Treasury Department listed Fawaz al-Akhras, Asma al-Assad's father, on the sanctions list for "providing financial support and facilitation to Bashar al-Assad."

Al-Akhras, a cardiologist born in the city of Homs in 1946, holds both Syrian and British citizenship. He was previously sanctioned by the U.S. in 2020 alongside other family members.


