<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/6755b3cf79a204.41707377_lmjkqnfeihgpo.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has decided to relinquish his position and transfer power peacefully following negotiations with various parties involved in the Syrian armed conflict. According to the ministry's statement, this decision came in the wake of rapidly unfolding events in Syria, emphasizing that Russia was not a participant in these negotiations.



Details of the Russian Statement

Moscow expressed deep concern over the tragic developments in Syria, calling on all parties to refrain from violence and work toward resolving political issues in the country through peaceful means. The Russian Foreign Ministry also highlighted the importance of respecting Syria's ethnic and religious diversity and reaffirmed its support for an inclusive political process in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.



...





Field Situation

The ministry reported that Russian military bases in Syria remain on high alert, stating that they currently face no serious security threats. Additionally, measures are in place to ensure the safety of Russian citizens residing in Syria.



Developments in Damascus

The Russian statement coincided with announcements by Syrian opposition factions claiming they had entered and taken control of Damascus, declaring the "liberation of the city and the fall of the regime." Reports indicate that Assad has left for an undisclosed location following these events.



These developments have garnered significant international attention, with calls for a peaceful political transition and the stabilization of the situation in Syria.