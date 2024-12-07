Babnet

English Premier League: Everton vs. Liverpool Match Postponed Due to Severe Weather

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/675317a6ed7a39.82229580_fnigjlkpmeqho.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>
Everton announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) today, Saturday, that their match against Liverpool in the English Premier League has been postponed due to severe weather conditions.

The Merseyside derby, which was scheduled to take place today, Saturday, at Everton's Goodison Park, is the first Premier League match to be postponed due to Storm Dara.
Additionally, two matches in the Championship were also canceled yesterday, which were scheduled for today: Plymouth Argyle vs. Oxford United and Cardiff City vs. Watford.
