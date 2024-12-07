English Premier League: Everton vs. Liverpool Match Postponed Due to Severe Weather
Everton announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) today, Saturday, that their match against Liverpool in the English Premier League has been postponed due to severe weather conditions.
The Merseyside derby, which was scheduled to take place today, Saturday, at Everton's Goodison Park, is the first Premier League match to be postponed due to Storm Dara.
Additionally, two matches in the Championship were also canceled yesterday, which were scheduled for today: Plymouth Argyle vs. Oxford United and Cardiff City vs. Watford.
Today's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.— Everton (@Everton) December 7, 2024
Full details to follow. pic.twitter.com/ikF8iJRTGs
