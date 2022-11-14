British Royal Navy ship, HMS Albion, visits Tunisia

A Royal Navy ship has paid an official visit to Tunisia from 12-15 November to reinforce the friendly relationship between the British and Tunisian navies.





..



.

.. ...

HMS Albion, the Royal Navy’s flagship of Littoral Response Group North – a UK force designed to react to crises in European waters – sailed into La Goulette port in Tunis on Saturday. There it was the floating venue for engagement events with Tunisian partners and friends, while sailors and Royal Marines shared expertise with personnel from the Tunisian Navy.Members of 2nd Battalion Royal Highland Fusiliers supported events on board Albion by playing the traditional Scottish bagpipes and a bugle, as guests paused for a reflective moment to commemorate those who have sacrificed their lives for peace.The ship hosted schoolchildren to learn about team-building, technology on board and safety at sea, using Albion as their classroom. The crew also played a women’s and men’s rugby game at Menzah stadium between British personnel and the Tunisian national under 20s team, which the home team won.HMS Albion has recently visited Spain, Malta, Libya, Cyprus, Turkey, Egypt and Montenegro as part of a Mediterranean deployment. It has been operating closely with allies and partners, forging closer bonds and protecting the security and prosperity of this vital region.British Ambassador to Tunisia, Helen Winterton, said:"Thank you to the Captain and crew of HMS Albion and our Tunisian hosts for the official visit of this Royal Navy ship to Tunisia. It demonstrates the close defence partnership between the UK and Tunisia. We hope to build an even stronger maritime relationship with Tunisia in the future."Commanding Officer of the British warship HMS Albion, Captain Simon Kelly RN, said: "HMS Albion’s latest visit to Tunisia highlights the friendly and constructive defence and security relationship that the UK and Tunisia share. We will conduct joint training with our Tunisian colleagues, building on what we achieved in September 2020 when we previously worked with Tunisian maritime security forces. "HMS Albion is capable of carrying 400 sailors and Royal Marines with a huge range of skills and experience, from engineers to chefs.Women are employed in all roles on the ship alongside menThe ship carries emergency supplies for use in disaster relief operations, such as food supplies and water pumps.There have been eight previous Royal Navy ships bearing the name HMS Albion, the first launched in 1763.Twitter: @hms_albion