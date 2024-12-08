Syrian Prime Minister Reveals Last Conversation with President Bashar al-Assad

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/67555f22c22cd4.13044953_qefmnlhgkiopj.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Jallali disclosed details of his final conversation with President Bashar al-Assad before the announcement of the regime's fall.



In remarks to a television channel, Al-Jallali stated that he has no information about Assad's whereabouts or when he left, but confirmed that he informed the president of the unfolding events during their last communication.





He noted that their last contact was on Saturday evening, during which Assad commented on the developments by saying, *"Tomorrow, we will see."*



Al-Jallali emphasized his decision to remain in the country as a matter of principle and mentioned his ongoing communication with military operations management.



He added that most ministers are still in Damascus and that the government will attempt to reintegrate 400,000 employees back into their work.



In a video statement, Al-Jallali expressed his hope for a new era and stated that he would be present at the Council of Ministers in the morning, ready to facilitate a peaceful transition of power.



Meanwhile, Syrian opposition factions issued a brief statement on state television, declaring the "liberation of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad."



Earlier, Reuters reported that two Syrian army officers confirmed Assad's departure from Damascus International Airport to an undisclosed location early Sunday morning.