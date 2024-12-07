United Nations Evacuates Non-Essential Staff from Syria

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/6754329f22f6b3.28935277_imgolfjqpehnk.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

The United Nations office in Syria has announced the evacuation of its non-essential staff from the country.



Adam Abdelmoula, the UN Resident Coordinator in Damascus, stated in a memo to the media on Saturday: "The United Nations has decided to evacuate only non-essential staff and remains committed to staying in Syria to continue providing its services to the Syrian people during this challenging time."





The UN's decision follows announcements by several countries, including Russia and China, to evacuate their nationals from Syria due to escalating military operations. Armed Syrian factions have advanced in several provinces and expressed intentions to move toward the capital, Damascus.



Previously, the UN reported that approximately 370,000 people had been displaced since clashes reignited in Syria late last month.