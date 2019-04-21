Radio Babnet Tunisie On Air: Warda - Aktheb Aalek  

Eighth Blast Hits Sri Lanka, Authorities Impose Curfew Across Country - Reports

Dimanche 21 Avril 2019

Dimanche 21 Avril 2019
Sputnik - An eighth blast has occurred in Sri Lanka after a series of explosions hit the country's churches and hotels on Easter Sunday, local media reported, adding that the country's authorities had declared a curfew across the country.

News 1st media outlet reported that the eighth blast took place at a housing complex in Dematagoda, a suburb of Colombo.


According to the publication, at least three police officers were killed in the eighth blast.

The media also said, citing a presidential secretary, that the curfew was imposed by the government from 6:00 p.m. Sunday to 6:00 a.m. Monday local time (from 12:30 p.m. Sunday to 00:30 a.m. Monday GMT).

The series of blasts killed at least 185 people and injured almost 500 others, according to the news outlet.

The international community has extended condolences to the people and the government of Sri Lanka and expressed readiness to provide all necessary assistance.

  
  
     
  
festival-82cd88c07c1e8bf41d0b764adaa9c640-2019-04-21 12:45:06






0 de 0 commentaires pour l'article 180916



En continu

الأحد 21 أفريل 2019 | 15 شعبان 1440
العشاءالمغربالعصرالظهرالشروقالفجر
20:26 19:01 16:01 12:25 05:37 04:03
18°
 19° % 68 :الرطــوبة
تونــس 15°
8.2 كم/س
 :الــرياح
الأحدالاثنينالثلاثاءالأربعاءالخميس
19°-1530°-1428°-1526°-1522°-14
  • Avoirs en devises
    13448,5

  • (19 avril)
  • Jours d'importation
    78
  •              1 € = 3,41378 DT        1$ =3,01930 DT
  • Solde Compte du Trésor   (19 avril)   698,4 MDT





Babnet Tunisie™ | Copyright © 2000 - 2019 |1555852548|180916 450|Votre Pub sur Babnet
Rue Lac Victoria, Les Berges du Lac, Tunis, TEL: 71 965 945 Hot line: 98 315 876 (E mail) | Charte de Confidentialité


Derniers Commentaires