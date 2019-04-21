Eighth Blast Hits Sri Lanka, Authorities Impose Curfew Across Country - Reports

Dimanche 21 Avril 2019
Sputnik - An eighth blast has occurred in Sri Lanka after a series of explosions hit the country's churches and hotels on Easter Sunday, local media reported, adding that the country's authorities had declared a curfew across the country.
News 1st media outlet reported that the eighth blast took place at a housing complex in Dematagoda, a suburb of Colombo.
According to the publication, at least three police officers were killed in the eighth blast.
The media also said, citing a presidential secretary, that the curfew was imposed by the government from 6:00 p.m. Sunday to 6:00 a.m. Monday local time (from 12:30 p.m. Sunday to 00:30 a.m. Monday GMT).
The series of blasts killed at least 185 people and injured almost 500 others, according to the news outlet.
The international community has extended condolences to the people and the government of Sri Lanka and expressed readiness to provide all necessary assistance.
