تصفيات كأس إفريقيا.. المنتخب الوطني يتأهل لنهائيات كأس إفريقيا

Madagascar 🇲🇬 are level with Tunisia 🇹🇳!



A shocking error from Tunisia goalkeeper Amanallah Memmiche has allowed the Barea to equalize! It will go down as an own goal from the Espérance keeper.



1-1 through 22 minutes in South Africa.