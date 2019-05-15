Ooredoo Group Jumps Up the World’s Top 50 Telecoms Brands List

Mercredi 15 Mai 2019



Ooredoo Group confirmed today it has again been listed in the Telecoms 300 2019 report as one of the top 50 telecommunications brands in the world, with a brand value of some USD 3.779 billion.The Qatar-based telecommunications provider jumped to 41st in the Top 50 rankings, from 43rd last year, reporting a growth of 12% in brand value.Also, Ooredoo Group maintained its Brand Rating status of AA+, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) of 77.4, up from 74.7 the previous year.Industry valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance produces the rankings list each year according to valuations of telecommunications companies worldwide. Brands are first evaluated to determine their strength - based on factors such as marketing investment, familiarity, loyalty, staff satisfaction and corporate reputation - and this strength is then used to determine the proportion of a business’s revenue that is contributed by the brand. Information gained from both processes then forms the basis of the rankings of the world’s most valuable telecommunications brands.Brand Finance has previously noted the consistent increase in Ooredoo Group’s brand value since the company began its global brand roll-out in 2013, with the telecommunications operator now active in 10 markets across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.Major corporate developments are being undertaken, including an ongoing complete digitalisation programme, and significant investment is being made in networks – most notably 5G, in which the telco leader is a global pioneer – as well as in efforts to ensure complete customer satisfaction.Ooredoo Group’s total brand value has grown from less than USD 1 billion to more than USD 3 billion, and it is now becoming one of the most widely recognised communications brands in the world today.Speaking of the 2019 ranking, Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani - Group Chief Executive Officer – said: “We are delighted to confirm that, yet again, we are among the Top 50 telecommunications brands in the world, recognising our significant achievements in the world of telecommunications. We have a phenomenal leadership team, backed by the visionary support of our board of governors and our leaders in Qatar, and we are proud our efforts are acknowledged by industry analysts in this way.”“We continue to expand and evolve, reaching new customers and new markets around the world with new and innovative technology. We aim to become data experience leaders across our global footprint, enhancing people’s digital lives and ensuring everyone can enjoy the Ooredoo Supernet and the benefits it brings, and we are rightfully proud to be leading the way in the journey towards full commercial 5G. Our brand is going from strength to strength and we look forward to consolidating our position as one of the world’s top 50 telecoms brands this year.”, added Sheikh Saud.