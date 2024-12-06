Tunisia: "Groundbreaking Medical Achievement at Jendouba Regional Hospital: Successful Tumor Removal and Facial Reconstruction"

The recent medical achievement at the regional hospital in Jendouba on December 5, 2024, is a significant milestone in the field of oncology. The surgical team successfully performed a complex procedure involving the removal of a malignant tumor from the face and parotid gland, followed by reconstructive surgery to repair the resulting defect. The reconstructive phase utilized a skin and muscle flap from the chest and shoulder area (deltopectoral flap), showcasing advanced surgical techniques.This achievement, led by a coordinated team of oncological surgeons, assistants, and nurses, highlights the expertise and skill involved in handling such complex cases. It also underscores the importance of the recently opened cancer treatment center in Jendouba, which aims to provide advanced care for patients in underserved regions.