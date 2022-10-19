Ooredoo Tunisia Launches New Subsea Cable System Connecting the Country to Europe, Collaborates with PCCW Global

Communiqué de Presse - Ooredoo is connecting Tunisia to Marseille via a new subsea cable, which will support the diversification of Tunisia’s international connectivity offering through a system wholly owned and operated by Ooredoo Tunisia





..



.

.. ...

Leveraging the high-speed, 15,000-km PEACE subsea cable system provides high-capacity, low-latency data connectivity for Tunisia’s market, in response to fast-growing demandDuring the ‘Capacity Europe’ event in London on 19 October 2022, Ooredoo Tunisia officially signed an agreement with global telecommunications service provider PCCW Global, to deploy a new network solution, leveraging the PEACE subsea cable system connecting Tunisia with Marseille, thus opening a new gateway to Europe.Through the investment in the PEACE Subsea Cable System, which is set to be operational in early 2024, Ooredoo will improve the diversity and choice within its international infrastructure, while making a new entry point to Tunisia available to global carriers and enterprises to meet their connectivity requirements in Tunisia and beyond.This comes as part of Ooredoo’s strategy to find, establish and develop partnerships that enable the company to leverage technology and innovation to upgrade its customers’ world of opportunities.The agreement – which gives Ooredoo total ownership of the latest global platform within Tunisia - promises to offer customers significantly enhanced data speed and quality at a vastly reduced cost, when connecting with Marseille.Present at the signing were Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Tunisia; Marc Halbfinger, Chief Executive Officer PCCW Global and Najib Khan, Group Chief Business Services Officer Ooredoo Group.Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Tunisia, says: “There is an ever-growing demand for increased network capacity and speed among our customers and we are delighted to be in a unique position to upgrade their experience through this deal with PCCW Global. The PEACE Subsea Cable represents an exciting development in the global telecommunications industry, and Ooredoo is confident that this investment will help us in our mission to upgrade our customers’ world.”Marc Halbfinger, Chief Executive Officer, PCCW Global, said: “The collaboration with Ooredoo Tunisia is an important step in connecting growing traffic requirements in this important market to Europe through the PEACE Cable system. We look forward to a long term and fruitful relationship, and to a successful roll-out of the project while leveraging Ooredoo’s long-standing expertise and vast network.”Najib Khan, Group Chief Business Services Officer, Ooredoo Group, added: “This landmark deal aligns perfectly with the Ooredoo Group strategy of securing international capacity diversity, proactively responding to fast-growing data traffic demands and reducing costs for all stakeholders. We are confident of successfully delivering on these goals through our alliance with PCCW Global.”This agreement is the latest in a series of partnerships between Ooredoo and major technology players, aimed at creating superior customer experiences and evolving today’s core to smart telco.