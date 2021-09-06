The G7 Ambassadors in Tunisia issued the following statement on 6 September:
‘We, the Group of Seven, reaffirm our ongoing commitment to partnership with Tunisia as it develops the political and socio-economic structures needed to respond to the legitimate demands of its people for a better standard of living and honest, effective and transparent governance. We urge a swift return to a constitutional order, in which an elected parliament plays a significant role. We underline the urgent need to appoint a new head of government to form a capable Government able to address the immediate economic and health crises facing Tunisia, creating space for an inclusive dialogue about proposed constitutional and electoral reforms.
Statement by the G7 Ambassadors in Tunisia
En continu
الاثنين 06 سبتمبر 2021 | 28 محرم 1443
|العشاء
|المغرب
|العصر
|الظهر
|الشروق
|الفجر
|20:11
|18:42
|15:54
|12:25
|05:54
|04:25
|
28°
|30°
|% 57
|:الرطــوبة
|تونــس
|24°
5.66 كم/س
|:الــرياح
|الاثنين
|الثلاثاء
|الأربعاء
|الخميس
|الجمعة
|30°-24
|30°-23
|32°-23
|35°-25
|34°-25
- Avoirs en devises
20137,9
(3 sept)
- Jours d'importation
126
- 1 € = 3,30230 DT 1$ =2,78867 DT
- Solde Compte du Trésor (3 sept) 1565,1 MDT
الأكثر قراءة في 30 يوم الأخيرة
(1 919 295) كورونا: تسجيل 8 وفيات ونسبة 14.8
( 62 626) الجزائر: نقل الشقيقين القروي من ت
( 41 860) جوهر بن مبارك لرياض جراد: الصُّغْر
( 37 317) قضية فسفاط قفصة: اصدار 3 بطاقات
( 35 521) الإبقاء على النائب عن الدستوري الح
( 35 411) هذا ما قرره القضاء في حق سمير الوا
( 34 282) العميد هيثم الزناد: إيقاف قاضية وب
( 33 165) حي النصر ... البومات صور لفتيات و
( 32 955) القيروان تحطم الارقام القياسية لد
( 32 450) جريمة باردو : الأب ليس هو القاتل
( 32 305) كورشيد: عندي معصرة والاف اشجار الز
( 30 574) الألماني Josh Cahill في رحلة ثاني
( 30 059) . عبير موسي تتساءل "هل نعيش مرح
( 28 542) سعيد الخزامي: أبلغت السلطات بمخطط
( 28 335) مقدم الاخبار بالقناة الوطنية طيب ب
( 26 271) الإفراج عن النائب سعيد الجزيري
( 26 095) الرئيس سعيد يمدد تدابير 25 جويلية
( 26 092) شوقي الطبيب يؤكد وجود لوبيات تسعى
( 26 073) المحكمة الابتدائية بزغوان: تمكين ص
( 25 707) الناطق الرسمي باسم المحكمة الابتدا
Commentaires
0 de 0 commentaires pour l'article 231941