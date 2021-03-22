Launch in space of "Challenge One", first Tunisian satellite

Telnet Group has just entered history through a highly technological feat, namely the launch of the first Tunisian satellite in space.Due to weather conditions, the launch of Challenge One by the Russian rocket Soyuz-2 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan has been reported to March 22, 2021 at 7:07 am.Designed and developed by exclusively Tunisian skills, "Challenge One" allows the transmission of useful data to the inhabitants of the earth through the connection of objects located on the earth (Internet of Things) via space using, for the first time in the world, LoRa communication protocol intended for the base for terrestrial networks.With a mission duration of 5 to 7 years, the Tunisian satellite will cover the white areas. In other words, the surface of the earth, which is not covered today, is 90%. It should be noted that by 2023, more than 70 billion IoT (Internet of Things) objects need to be connected via unique identifiers to transmit and receive useful data on a regular and autonomous basis around the world.This is the first time in the world that the LoRa communication protocol intended for the base for terrestrial networks is applied in quadrupling space as well as the possibilities of connectivity and diversification of uses. This is the main target of "Challenge One"!Placing an object in space and keeping it rotating around the Earth while communicating with it from the Earth is our major challenge, which we have successfully taken up ''Challenge One''! a pride for all Tunisians and for the Telnet Group.On March 20, 1956, Tunisia attained a future of independence.On March 22, 2021, and with this technological prowess, the Telnet Group points out Tunisia’s position among the countries accessing space.---------------------------TELNET is a group of companies founded in 1994, certified ISO9001 version 2015, recognized for its competence and expertise in research and development in product engineering, electronic and mechanical engineering in various fields such as: Telecommunications, multimedia, energy, money and aerospace.