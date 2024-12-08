TASS: Bashar al-Assad Arrives in Moscow with His Family

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/6755f6e5887e99.57875271_qlgeifnkmohpj.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

A source in the Kremlin reported on Sunday evening that former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, where they have been granted asylum by Russia.



The source told TASS news agency: *"Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow and were granted asylum on humanitarian grounds."*





According to the source, Russia has always supported finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis. Additionally, the Kremlin believes it is essential to resume negotiations under United Nations auspices.



The source added that *"Russian officials are in contact with representatives of the Syrian armed opposition, whose leaders have guaranteed the security of Russian military bases and diplomatic institutions in Syria."*



The Kremlin affirmed its hope to continue political dialogue in the interest of the Syrian people and to further develop bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and Syria.