Syrian Opposition Announces the Fall of Bashar al-Assad's Regime on State Television

In a brief statement broadcast on state television, Syrian opposition factions declared the "liberation of Damascus and the overthrow of the tyrant Bashar al-Assad."



The "Fath Damascus" faction confirmed in the statement the "release of all detainees from the regime's prisons."





They called on "fighters and citizens to protect all properties of the free Syrian state."



The statement concluded: "Long live Syria, free and proud, for all Syrians of all backgrounds."

