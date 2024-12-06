After Being Banned for 20 Months: Hafnaoui Appeals Suspension Decision

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/67536035b56540.73179801_nomkgehflpijq.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

Tunisian Olympic champion Ahmed Ayoub Hafnaoui has decided to appeal the suspension imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which bans him from any sporting activity for 20 months. The suspension was issued due to his "failure to be present at his designated location for doping tests on three occasions during February, March, and April 2024."



Hafnaoui has enlisted a lawyer to represent him legally, and the appeal was officially submitted on Thursday, December 5, 2024. This move aims to overturn or reduce the suspension, as it poses a significant threat to his athletic career, especially with major global competitions on the horizon.