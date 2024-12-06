English Premier League: League Leaders Liverpool Face Tough Test Against Everton in Round 15 Opener

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/675317a6ed7a39.82229580_fnigjlkpmeqho.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

Liverpool will visit Everton tomorrow, Saturday, in the opening match of Round 15 of the English Premier League.



Liverpool tops the standings with 35 points, holding a seven-point lead over Chelsea and Arsenal, who occupy second and third place, respectively. Everton, meanwhile, sits in 15th place with 14 points.





In the previous round, Liverpool played to a thrilling 3-3 draw against Newcastle, while Everton achieved an emphatic 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton.



The Liverpool-Everton match is a unique local derby known for its intensity and competitiveness. The outcome is unpredictable, with both teams eager to secure the three points. Liverpool aims to extend its lead at the top of the table, relying on star players like Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah. Salah has scored nine goals in his last seven league matches, including a brace against Newcastle, bringing his season total to 13 goals, overtaking Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (12 goals) as the league’s top scorer.



Everton, on the other hand, boasts talented players, including veteran goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, whose experience adds to the team's resilience. This encounter promises to be a tough challenge for both sides.



Tomorrow’s fixtures also include Aston Villa vs. Southampton, Brentford vs. Newcastle United, Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City.



Defending champions Manchester City will be looking to maintain their momentum after a commanding 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the previous round. Currently in fourth place with 26 points, City hopes to climb higher in the table and re-enter the title race.



Round 15 matches will continue on Sunday, with Arsenal visiting Fulham. Arsenal will aim for a fourth consecutive league win, having defeated Nottingham Forest, West Ham, and Manchester United in their last three games.



Other Sunday fixtures include Ipswich Town vs. Bournemouth and Leicester City vs. Brighton, with the round concluding with a high-stakes match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.



Chelsea, second in the league with 28 points, seeks to close the gap on Liverpool by continuing their winning streak. Tottenham, currently 10th with 20 points, aims to avoid another defeat that could further dent their standing. Chelsea comes off a dominant 5-1 victory over Southampton, while Tottenham suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Bournemouth in the last round.