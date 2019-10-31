Ooredoo Tunisia wins the trophee ''Elected Customer Service of the Year 2020''

Jeudi 31 Octobre 2019



Communiqué de Presse -

In recognition of the excellence of its services, Ooredoo Tunisia honored the "Elected Customer Service of the Year 2020" at the award ceremony on Thursday, October 24 in Tunis.This award recognizes Ooredoo's customer service as one of the main cornerstones of the operator organization. It also rewards the efforts of all Ooredoo teams to offer the best customer service to its subscribers and highlights the ambition and values of operator that are proximity, listening and quality of customer experience," said Youssef El Masri, CEO of Ooredoo Tunisia.Bassem Bouzemmi, Director of Customer Service: "We are proud to receive the Elected Customer Service Award of the Year 2020 at its first edition in Tunisia. This once again confirms the consistency and performance of our customer service. "At Ooredoo Tunisia, our ambition is the continuous improvement of the multi-channel customer experience, in terms of availability and accessibility, with a personalized follow-up. This applies to all channels such as: contact center, stores and digital channels, My Ooredoo, Messenger, Live Chat, Web Support Forum, and Whatsapp," he added.The ESCDA is a label that exists in France since 2007. It aims to evaluate the quality of customer service for companies that are voluntarily referenced according to their activity field.Mystery shoppers conducted 160 tests per company, including telephone calls, Internet browsing, email or contact forms, social Media and physical visits.The competition is also taking place in France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Morocco and Germany. 15 countries will host the competition by 2025.