Ooredoo Tunisia wins the trophee ''Elected Customer Service of the Year 2020''

Jeudi 31 Octobre 2019
Communiqué de Presse - In recognition of the excellence of its services, Ooredoo Tunisia honored the "Elected Customer Service of the Year 2020" at the award ceremony on Thursday, October 24 in Tunis.
This award recognizes Ooredoo's customer service as one of the main cornerstones of the operator organization. It also rewards the efforts of all Ooredoo teams to offer the best customer service to its subscribers and highlights the ambition and values of operator that are proximity, listening and quality of customer experience," said Youssef El Masri, CEO of Ooredoo Tunisia.
Bassem Bouzemmi, Director of Customer Service: "We are proud to receive the Elected Customer Service Award of the Year 2020 at its first edition in Tunisia. This once again confirms the consistency and performance of our customer service. "At Ooredoo Tunisia, our ambition is the continuous improvement of the multi-channel customer experience, in terms of availability and accessibility, with a personalized follow-up. This applies to all channels such as: contact center, stores and digital channels, My Ooredoo, Messenger, Live Chat, Web Support Forum, and Whatsapp," he added.
The ESCDA is a label that exists in France since 2007. It aims to evaluate the quality of customer service for companies that are voluntarily referenced according to their activity field.
Mystery shoppers conducted 160 tests per company, including telephone calls, Internet browsing, email or contact forms, social Media and physical visits.
The competition is also taking place in France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Morocco and Germany. 15 countries will host the competition by 2025.
This award recognizes Ooredoo's customer service as one of the main cornerstones of the operator organization. It also rewards the efforts of all Ooredoo teams to offer the best customer service to its subscribers and highlights the ambition and values of operator that are proximity, listening and quality of customer experience," said Youssef El Masri, CEO of Ooredoo Tunisia.
Bassem Bouzemmi, Director of Customer Service: "We are proud to receive the Elected Customer Service Award of the Year 2020 at its first edition in Tunisia. This once again confirms the consistency and performance of our customer service. "At Ooredoo Tunisia, our ambition is the continuous improvement of the multi-channel customer experience, in terms of availability and accessibility, with a personalized follow-up. This applies to all channels such as: contact center, stores and digital channels, My Ooredoo, Messenger, Live Chat, Web Support Forum, and Whatsapp," he added.
The ESCDA is a label that exists in France since 2007. It aims to evaluate the quality of customer service for companies that are voluntarily referenced according to their activity field.
Mystery shoppers conducted 160 tests per company, including telephone calls, Internet browsing, email or contact forms, social Media and physical visits.
The competition is also taking place in France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Morocco and Germany. 15 countries will host the competition by 2025.
En continu
- Hier 22:07 الرابطة 2 - تعيين مقابلات الجولة الخامسة
- Hier 21:56 الفاهم يفهم: التدقيق وغيره
- Hier 21:18 ملفات الفساد.. حالة وعي أم حالة رعي!!؟.
|العشاء
|المغرب
|العصر
|الظهر
|الشروق
|الفجر
|18:53
|17:26
|15:01
|12:10
|06:42
|05:14
|
24°
|24°
|% 57
|:الرطــوبة
|تونــس
|19°
|
3.1 كم/س
|:الــرياح
|الخميس
|الجمعة
|السبت
|الأحد
|الاثنين
|24°-19
|22°-17
|24°-16
|27°-18
|23°-17
Follow @babnet_Tunisie
(283 281) رسالة ليلى طوبال الى نبيل القروي
(187 731) آخر عمليات سبر الآراء..
(135 006) تشريعية 2019 : قائمة اسمية لأعضاء
(117 822) الشعيبي يكشف الأسئلة التي ورّطت ال
( 96 198) قصة المتنبي مع كافور الإخشيدي
( 94 072) ''ها نبيل'' تبكي وتتبرّأ من نبيل ا
( 92 780) حادثة زهير مخلوف.. استدعاء المتضرّ
( 91 569) ضحى الحداد تتعهّد بإنقاذ النادي ال
( 88 333) حافظ قائد السبسي للطفي العماري : أ
( 85 758) فك الاشتباك بين نبيل القروي ونبيل
( 78 956) 3 أسماء مرشحة للعمل ضمن الفريق الا
( 72 874) لوبوان :قيس سعيد كان يتصدّر إستطلا
( 72 286) ''أمرك سيادة الرئيس''! تُلهب الموا
( 69 895) رد على ما ورد على لسان مية القصوري
( 67 841) لعدم التشويش على المترشحين للرئاس
( 66 994) ''عـــــــــــــذراء'' الحوار التي
( 66 806) لطفي العبدلي يرد بمستوى راق وبلباق
( 65 128) على قناة التاسعة: االمواطنة التي
( 62 881) بولبابة قزبار مستشار السبسي في حوا
( 62 575) خطير جدا.. C'est très grave
Par:Hassen ( )
Sur: راشد الغنوشي يتوسط لتسوية وضعية النادي الافريقي مع شركة اتصالات لتسوية عقد الاشهار وعائداته