Libyan National Oil Corporation Says Intends to Develop North Hamada Oil Field

Vendredi 24 Mai 2019
Sputnik - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced on Friday its intention to develop the North Hamada oilfield, located in the north-east of the country.

"National Oil Corporation (NOC) is keen to develop the North Hamada oil field, operated by Nafusa Oil Operations. This field is located in concession 47 of the Ghadames basin in the Northwest of Libya. A technical team held a workshop on May 20, 2019, to discuss proposals submitted for the development of the field," the company said in a press release.


On May 20, a technical group held a meeting to discuss proposals for the development of the oilfield, according to the statement. The meeting addressed issues related to possible ways to use associated gas, technical solutions and challenges related to the complicated geology of the oilfield.

Last week, NOC Head Mustafa Sanalla said that 95 percent of the country’s oil production might be lost due to the ongoing military conflict in Libya.

  
  
     
  
