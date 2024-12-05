Tunisia: Minister of Communication Technologies Discusses Telecom Infrastructure Development with Chinese Cyberspace Official

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/6751de2643eee3.02823282_mfeojiglpnqkh.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

On Thursday, Tunisia’s Minister of Communication Technologies, Sofiane El Homssi, met with Wang Song, Deputy Minister of China’s Cyberspace Administration, to discuss the development of telecommunications infrastructure and the applications of artificial intelligence.



The meeting, held in Tunis as part of Wang Song’s working visit to Tunisia on December 5 and 6, 2024, focused on reviewing existing cooperation programs between the two countries in information and communication technologies. It also explored new opportunities for collaboration in various digital sectors, according to a statement from the Ministry.





Discussions included mechanisms to strengthen relationships between Tunisian companies active in digital fields and their Chinese counterparts. This includes exchanging experiences and expertise and participating in international forums organized by both countries.



The meeting was attended by the Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia, Wan Li, members of the Deputy Minister’s delegation, and officials from the Tunisian Ministry of Communication Technologies.