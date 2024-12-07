Lavrov: Moscow, Tehran, and Ankara Agree to Facilitate Ceasefire in Syria

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/1b/lavrov220615.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow, Tehran, and Ankara have agreed to facilitate a ceasefire in Syria and support the resumption of negotiations between Damascus and the opposition.



When asked about the feasibility of initiating talks between the Syrian government and the opposition, Lavrov stated: *"We have made such a call [for negotiations], and we will work with both the government and the opposition."*





He added: *"There is a group of opposition members in Moscow with whom we work regularly. We are also in contact with opposition figures based in other capitals, including Riyadh and Istanbul. Now that Iran, Turkey, and Russia have agreed to contribute in various ways to ceasing hostilities, we will take steps on the ground and with the opposition to resume negotiations."*



Lavrov emphasized the importance of distinguishing between militants of the banned terrorist group "Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham" and the moderate opposition.



The Russian minister stated: *"The attacks by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham were pre-planned, and we are assisting Syria in countering them."* He stressed that political dialogue would only be possible once the attacks by the terrorist group are halted.



Lavrov also noted: *"We oppose Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham's attempts to alter the balance on the ground and will continue to support the Syrian government in countering these efforts."*

