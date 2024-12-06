Australian Open: Organizers Announce Participation of Kyrgios and Bencic After Long Absence

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/2b/658e806a6fb4d1.13244437_qhkepognmjlif.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

The organizers of the Australian Open have confirmed the participation of former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic in the tournament.



In a statement released on Friday, the organizers announced that Kyrgios and Bencic are among six men and six women who will participate using protected rankings, granting them direct entry into the tournament's main draw.





This marks the first appearance for Kyrgios and Bencic in a Grand Slam event after a lengthy hiatus. Kyrgios has not played in a major tournament since 2022 due to injuries to his knee, foot, and wrist, while Bencic returns following an absence for personal reasons.



Italian Jannik Sinner and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the world’s top-ranked players in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, will headline the Australian Open. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, with 24 Grand Slam titles, will aim to claim his 11th Australian Open crown to further cement his record.