Radio Babnet Tunisie On Air: Sonia Mbarek - Ya Zahratan  

PEUGEOT announces record-breaking Q1 sales in the GCC

Dimanche 28 Avril 2019

Dimanche 28 Avril 2019
Communiqué de Presse - As French automotive manufacturer, PEUGEOT, continues its comeback in the Middle East, the brand announces record-breaking sales results for the first quarter of 2019, with a growth of +143 per cent compared to the same period last year.

PEUGEOT’s MECOTY award-winning* flagship 3008 SUV, and its all-new premium 5008 SUV models proved the most popular amongst customers in the GCC. Also contributing to its sales success, PEUGEOT’s Boxer LCV also accounted for a significant proportion of new vehicles sales in the GCC.


These healthy results come in the same year that PEUGEOT’s parent company - Groupe PSA - which comprises the PEUGEOT, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall car brands – posted historic results with a 6.8 per cent increase in Group sales and sales of 3.88 million vehicles globally.



Samir Cherfan, Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing, PEUGEOT Middle East, said: “We established the PEUGEOT brand’s comeback in the GCC in 2017 when we set up our regional headquarters in Dubai; over the past two years we have launched our 3008 and 5008 premium SUV models, and doubled our market share in the segments we have a presence in. Now, with these significant sales results, we can see a very assuring response from consumers in the region that confidence in our brand is continuing to grow.

We have established a strong network of retail partners across the Middle East with presence in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman; looking to the year ahead we have ambitious plans to continue to expand into new markets and grow our dealer network. With the launch of our new ‘Retail Concept’ in Yas Mall earlier this year, and the arrival of game-changing products like the all-new PEUGEOT 508 saloon this year, we will continue to raise awareness of our premium products across the GCC, and the entire region, into 2019 and beyond.”

  
  
     
  
cadre-916d39f13c89187e0e9142a822fab0a5-2019-04-28 16:55:12






0 de 0 commentaires pour l'article 181364



En continu

الأحد 28 أفريل 2019 | 22 شعبان 1440
العشاءالمغربالعصرالظهرالشروقالفجر
20:32 19:07 16:02 12:24 05:28 03:51
22°
 20° % 40 :الرطــوبة
تونــس 12°
6.2 كم/س
 :الــرياح
الأحدالاثنينالثلاثاءالأربعاءالخميس
20°-1222°-1221°-1221°-1227°-14
  • Avoirs en devises
    13198,7

  • (26 avril)
  • Jours d'importation
    77
  •              1 € = 3,36288 DT        1$ =2,99790 DT
  • Solde Compte du Trésor   (26 avril)   337,2 MDT





Babnet Tunisie™ | Copyright © 2000 - 2019 |1556470272|181364 390|Votre Pub sur Babnet
Rue Lac Victoria, Les Berges du Lac, Tunis, TEL: 71 965 945 Hot line: 98 315 876 (E mail) | Charte de Confidentialité


Derniers Commentaires