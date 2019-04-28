PEUGEOT announces record-breaking Q1 sales in the GCC

Dimanche 28 Avril 2019



As French automotive manufacturer, PEUGEOT, continues its comeback in the Middle East, the brand announces record-breaking sales results for the first quarter of 2019, with a growth of +143 per cent compared to the same period last year.PEUGEOT’s MECOTY award-winning* flagship 3008 SUV, and its all-new premium 5008 SUV models proved the most popular amongst customers in the GCC. Also contributing to its sales success, PEUGEOT’s Boxer LCV also accounted for a significant proportion of new vehicles sales in the GCC.These healthy results come in the same year that PEUGEOT’s parent company - Groupe PSA - which comprises the PEUGEOT, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall car brands – posted historic results with a 6.8 per cent increase in Group sales and sales of 3.88 million vehicles globally.Samir Cherfan, Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing, PEUGEOT Middle East, said: “We established the PEUGEOT brand’s comeback in the GCC in 2017 when we set up our regional headquarters in Dubai; over the past two years we have launched our 3008 and 5008 premium SUV models, and doubled our market share in the segments we have a presence in. Now, with these significant sales results, we can see a very assuring response from consumers in the region that confidence in our brand is continuing to grow.We have established a strong network of retail partners across the Middle East with presence in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman; looking to the year ahead we have ambitious plans to continue to expand into new markets and grow our dealer network. With the launch of our new ‘Retail Concept’ in Yas Mall earlier this year, and the arrival of game-changing products like the all-new PEUGEOT 508 saloon this year, we will continue to raise awareness of our premium products across the GCC, and the entire region, into 2019 and beyond.”