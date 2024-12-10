Exclusive Interview with U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia, Joey Hood, on Express FM Radio





Economic Relations Between Tunisia and the United States





U.S. Support for Tunisia: Perception vs. Reality

Increased U.S. Investment in Tunisia

The Link Between Economic Security and National Security

The Role of the U.S. Embassy in Supporting Tunisian Entrepreneurs

Tourism Potential: American Tourists in Tunisia

U.S. Position on Syrian Affairs

Ambassador Hood began by discussing the growing economic relations between the two countries. He mentioned that Tunisian exports to the United States have significantly increased over the past decade. The trade balance between Tunisia and the U.S. shifted from a surplus of $8 million to $50-70 million in recent years, which is a positive development for both the Tunisian economy and job creation.The Ambassador noted that the United States is now the largest importer of Tunisian handicrafts, and that Tunisian exports to the U.S. reached approximately $980 million by the end of November, with expectations that the figure would exceed $1 billion by the end of the year. This is a tremendous boost for Tunisia’s economy.When asked about U.S. aid to Tunisia, the Ambassador emphasized that the nature of international relations evolves over time, just as relationships between individuals do. He pointed out that while U.S. support has changed, especially in terms of economic aid, the two countries have been partners for over 227 years. Today, the U.S. is focusing on helping Tunisian entrepreneurs reach international standards and facilitating access to markets such as the U.S. by providing necessary certifications, for example, for ISO standards and renewable energy.He also highlighted that the U.S. has been instrumental in helping Tunisia fight terrorism, providing training and equipment, and enabling Tunisia to stabilize and develop its economy.The Ambassador shared examples of American companies investing in Tunisia. One prominent example is a Fortune 500 company specializing in automotive components, which has expanded its operations in Tunisia, creating 400 new jobs with plans to hire an additional 700 employees in the next few years. He explained that Tunisia’s skilled workforce and favorable conditions for manufacturing for export have attracted such investments.However, he noted that the investment climate could improve with reforms to the country's business regulations and trade laws, making it easier for foreign companies to establish operations in Tunisia.Ambassador Hood emphasized that economic and security issues are intertwined. He mentioned that a strong economy cannot exist in an unstable country, and that the U.S. has worked closely with Tunisia to build a secure and stable environment, which in turn supports economic growth. He noted U.S. assistance in enhancing Tunisia's security infrastructure, including providing military equipment like cargo aircraft and surveillance planes, as well as working on border security projects with Libya.The Ambassador discussed the role of the U.S. Embassy in facilitating business relationships between Tunisia and the U.S., such as helping with visa issues for businesspeople. He mentioned a program launched in collaboration with the American Chamber of Commerce to expedite visa interviews for businesspeople, thus easing the process for Tunisian entrepreneurs to meet with U.S. investors and partners.Ambassador Hood highlighted the growing number of American tourists visiting Tunisia. In 2023, more than 34,000 Americans visited Tunisia, marking a 10% increase compared to the previous year and a 43% increase compared to 2019 before the pandemic. He noted that American tourists tend to spend more during their visits, particularly on cultural and historical sites like Carthage. This indicates the untapped potential of American tourism to Tunisia.Regarding Syria, the Ambassador reiterated the U.S. position that supports the Syrian people in their efforts to transition from the Assad regime toward a more independent and sovereign state. He emphasized that, while the Syrian government may not agree with the U.S. stance, the ultimate goal is to ensure that Syria can make decisions in the best interest of its people.Ambassador Joey Hood discussed the growing economic, security, and diplomatic ties between Tunisia and the United States. He highlighted the increase in Tunisian exports to the U.S., the rise in American investments in Tunisia, and the collaborative efforts to improve both security and economic stability. He also touched on the potential for American tourism to Tunisia and the evolving nature of U.S. foreign policy in the region, particularly with regard to Syria.