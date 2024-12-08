The Syrian National Coalition Announces Plan for Transitional Governing Authority

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/6755b727af56c9.45623954_pgjqenhmflkio.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

On Sunday, the "Syrian National Coalition" announced its plan to form a transitional governing authority with full executive powers, involving all national forces without exception. The goal is to achieve a peaceful transition toward a "free, democratic, and pluralistic Syria." The announcement was made in a statement published on the "X" platform, affirming the coalition’s commitment to moving beyond the current phase through unity and consensus among Syria’s diverse groups.



Plans for Political and Constitutional Transition





...



Speaking on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Hadi al-Bahra, head of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, outlined the transitional period, which is expected to last 18 months. This period will focus on creating a safe and neutral environment for free elections. Al-Bahra stated that a draft for a new constitution should be prepared within six months and presented to the public for a referendum. The constitution will determine the nature of the political system, whether presidential, parliamentary, or mixed.



Ensuring Continuity of State Institutions



In a move to reassure government employees, the coalition called on civil servants to continue performing their duties, affirming that the peaceful transition of power would not endanger them. Al-Bahra emphasized the importance of preserving national institutions to maintain services and ensure stability during the transitional phase.



Aiming for Strategic Partnerships



The coalition's statement also expressed a desire to establish strategic partnerships with regional and international countries to rebuild Syria and create an environment that ensures equality for all citizens, regardless of ethnicity or religion.



This announcement marks a pivotal moment in the Syrian landscape, particularly following recent developments in Damascus. There is hope that this transitional phase will bring the desired stability and lay the foundation for a democratic future for the country.