2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Esperance's First Round Matches on June 16, 20, and 24 in Philadelphia and Nashville

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/675425cc166810.97486348_ipljgeoqhmfkn.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

FIFA has announced the full schedule for the first-round matches of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place in the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025, with 32 teams participating, including Tunisia's Esperance Sportive, which was placed in Group D alongside Brazilian Flamengo, English Chelsea, and Mexican Lyon.



According to the schedule revealed by FIFA, Esperance will start their series of matches by facing Flamengo on June 16 in Philadelphia (9:00 PM local time) in the first round. They will then meet Lyon on June 20 in Nashville (5:00 PM local time) in the second round, and will conclude their group-stage matches against Chelsea on June 24 in Philadelphia (9:00 PM local time).





...



The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Round of 16.