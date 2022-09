Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (world's 5th) made history again, by reaching the final of the US Open final, her second Grand Slam final this year, after sweeping past world's 17th French Caroline Garcia 2-0 (6/1- 6/3) at the semi-final on Friday.







Ons Jabeur will play her second Grand Slam final this year, after Wimbledon, where she had lost to Kazakh Elena Rybakina 1-2.



She will face in the final match World number one Polish Iga Swiatek .









