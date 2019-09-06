American skin produced by Tarak Ben Ammar wins the ''filming italy award'' in the ''sconfini section'' as best film of the 76th edition of the international venice film festival

Vendredi 06 Septembre 2019



The quality jury composed by Tiziana Rocca, artistic director of the Filming Italy Award, Franco Montini, president of the Sindacato Nazionale Critici Cinematografici Italiani (SNCCI), Luciano Sovena, president of the Roma Lazio Film Commission and Vito Sinopoli, editor of Best Movie magazine, have decided to award the Filming Italy Award - included this year among the official collateral awards of the Festival - as Best Film of the SCONFINI SECTION to “American Skin “by Nate Parker.The Filming Italy Award is an award created by Tiziana Rocca with the aim of promoting Italian and international cinema in Italy and abroad by bringing together different cultures.The award will was presented friday at the Italian Pavilion of the Hotel Excelsior to the director and protagonist of the film Nate Parker and the producer Tarak Ben Ammar, in the presence of Alberto Barbera, director of the Venice Film Festival.This is the reason why: "Facing the theme of racism, very present in contemporary cinema, Nate Parker starts from elements of chronicle to build a dramatically romantic story and chooses a deliberately provocative point of view with the intent to arise discussion among viewers, in line with what happens to the protagonists on screen. But the ideological structure does not penalize the spectacularity of the result, always tense and vibrant".American Skin, presented in world premiere in recent days in Venice by Spike Lee together with the writer, director and actor Nate Parker, has won the critics and moved the audience of the Festival. The film, which deals with the themes of police violence and racism still rooted in today's America, is entirely set and shot in Los Angeles and produced by Mark Burg, Tarak Ben Ammar and Lukas Behnken.Deprived of a fair trial following the death of his teenage son (his only son) at the hands of a white policeman, American Skin follows in the footsteps of Twelve angry men and Sidney Lumet's Dog Day Afternoon, telling the desperate actions of a black war veteran seeking justice for his son.