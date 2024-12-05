United Nations Medal Awarded to Members of the Tunisian Light Infantry Battalion

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/67520c6ed044d4.04383584_fhqgmiknolpej.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

A ceremony was held on Thursday evening to award the UN Medal to members of the Tunisian Light Infantry Battalion serving as part of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).



The event was presided over by Major General Simon Ndour, Chief of Staff of the Peacekeeping Force in the Central African Republic, along with commanders of the units operating under the mission's banner. A high-ranking Tunisian military delegation and several Tunisian military and security observers participating in the mission were also in attendance, according to a statement from the Ministry of National Defense.





...



In his address, the Chief of Staff of the Peacekeeping Force congratulated the Tunisian personnel on receiving the UN Medal, commending the exceptional role played by the battalion in contributing to the restoration of security and stability in the Central African Republic. He also praised the high standards demonstrated by the Tunisian military unit, highlighting their professionalism, discipline, and dedication to fulfilling their assigned duties.