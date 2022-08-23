TICAD 8: PM Fumio Kishida will participate on line to all steps of the Conference

On the eve of the hosting by Tunisia of the eighth Tokyo International Conference on Development in Africa (“TICAD 8”), to be held on the 27th and 28th of August 2022, and following the announcement that the Japanese Prime Minister, Mr. Fumio Kishida, was tested positive for Covid-19, Tunisia and Japan are actively pursuing their consultations in order to guarantee the best conditions of success for this important international event.





In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad informs, according to a statement issued by the Japanese Government, that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will participate on line to all steps of the Conference, taking into account the importance that Japan attaches to the success of “TICAD 8”. The Japanese delegation that will be in Tunisia to take part in the Conference will be led by Mr. Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan.During the press conference held in the evening of Monday 22nd of August, Prime Minister Kishida underlined that the 8th session of “TICAD” that will be organized for the first time since Covid-19 pandemic began, constitutes an important high-level exchange framework on the future of the strategic partnership between Africa and Japan, and on concrete mechanisms aiming to strengthen such a partnership and ensure its sustainability. Japan Prime Minister also highlighted that “TICAD 8” conference will be illustrating the Japanese commitment as an effective strategic partner of Africa.On its part, Tunisia reiterates its full readiness to host “TICAD 8” and ensure its success, in tight coordination with the Japanese side, the African Union and the different parties involved in the Conference organization. The ultimate objective being to make of this international event not only a landmark on the path of the consolidation of the African-Japanese and African-African partnership, but also an incentive to boost foreign investments in our country.