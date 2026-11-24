Tariq Al-Kahlawi Warns Libya Could Become a Direct Arena for the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, with Potential Repercussions for Tunisia
Academic and political analyst Tariq Al-Kahlawi has warned of the risks posed by the spillover of the Russia-Ukraine conflict into Libyan territory, arguing that Ukraine’s attack on Russian vessels at the port of Benghazi signals a shift in the nature of the confrontation — from proxy wars fought by local factions with foreign backing to the possibility of direct military operations between international powers on Libyan soil.
Speaking on Diwan FM, during the programme Houna Tounes, hosted by journalist Ibtissem Chouikha, Al-Kahlawi discussed the latest developments in Libya and their potential implications for Mediterranean security and neighbouring countries. His analysis was prompted by an interview published by the Italian news agency Agenzia Nova with former Italian general Vincenzo Camporini, who offered a military assessment of the attack and its possible consequences.
From Proxy Wars to Direct ConfrontationAl-Kahlawi argued that the significance of the attack on Russian interests in Benghazi lies not only in its military nature, but also in the broader context in which it took place, particularly following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's public acknowledgment of the operation and his praise for the efforts of Ukraine's security services in carrying it out.
He noted that the operation reflects the development of Ukraine's intelligence and technological capabilities. He also recalled that, according to military assessments discussed in the Italian interview, the attack would not have been possible without European intelligence support.
Al-Kahlawi also pointed to what he described as signs of increasing attacks against Russian interests and vessels across the Mediterranean, citing incidents involving explosions and attacks recorded in different parts of the region in recent years, culminating in the latest operation in Benghazi.
In his assessment, the confrontation is no longer limited to foreign powers supporting rival local factions. Instead, there is now a growing possibility that Russian and Ukrainian military operations could take place directly on Libyan territory, significantly increasing the risks facing the country and the wider region.
Russian Presence in Eastern Libya and Reported Ukrainian Presence in the WestAl-Kahlawi said Russia's military presence in Libya has expanded significantly over the past four years, although its involvement dates back further, particularly to the role played by the Wagner Group in supporting eastern Libyan forces during the conflict that erupted in 2019.
He explained that Russian formations formerly associated with Wagner now operate under what is known as the Africa Corps, which is affiliated with Russia's Ministry of Defence. He pointed to their presence at military sites and bases in eastern and central Libya, including Al-Jufra Air Base.
On the other hand, he referred to reports by Western media outlets, particularly Radio France Internationale (RFI), concerning the presence of Ukrainian personnel and specialists in western Libya, especially around Misrata, Zawiya and Tripoli, as well as reported cooperation and coordination with local Libyan forces.
According to the reports cited by Al-Kahlawi, Misrata Air Base has become an important location where the activities of Turkish, Italian and American forces intersect, alongside a reported Ukrainian presence. The same reports have also referred to other locations in western Libya.
He argued that the parallel presence of Russian forces in the east and the reported Ukrainian presence in the west highlights Libya's transformation into a theatre of international military competition. He warned that this situation is closely linked to the country's ongoing political division and the absence of a unified national authority capable of exercising control over the entire territory.
Regarding the attack on Benghazi port, Al-Kahlawi also raised questions about the nature of Russia's naval presence there and whether facilities or sites at the port are designated for Russian forces. He said the issue warrants close attention amid growing competition to expand military influence in the Mediterranean.
Turkey's Role: Balancing Relations Between Moscow and KyivAl-Kahlawi devoted considerable attention to Turkey's role, describing Ankara's policy as one of maintaining relations with competing sides — a balancing act between the Russian and Ukrainian camps.
He explained that Turkey, as a member of NATO, cooperates with Ukraine and Western countries and has provided Kyiv with military support, including drones used by Ukrainian forces in the early stages of the war. At the same time, Ankara maintains relations with Moscow and continues its economic dealings with Russia.
This balancing policy is also evident in Libya, he said, where Turkey retains considerable influence in the west while seeking to develop its relations with authorities in the east.
He pointed in particular to the maritime agreement between Turkey and the Libyan side, which has raised concerns in Egypt, as well as Ankara's role in attempting to bring the rival Libyan factions closer together.
Al-Kahlawi argued that Turkey's multiple interests in the region make it an influential player in the Russian-Ukrainian rivalry unfolding in Libya, particularly given its military and political presence near locations linked to questions surrounding the recent attack.
Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt: Bearing the Costs Without Having a Say in the DecisionsOne of Al-Kahlawi's main concerns was the limited influence of North African countries over decisions shaping Libya's future, despite being among those most directly affected by developments there.
He noted that Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt face an increasingly complex security and strategic environment in which the interests of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, European countries and the United States overlap, while regional states have far less influence over the decisions and power balances shaping the situation.
In this context, he discussed changes in Egypt's position, noting that Cairo, which previously maintained considerable influence in eastern Libya, has also moved towards closer engagement with the Tripoli-based government, particularly following disagreements over the Turkish-Libyan maritime agreement and its implications for Egyptian interests.
He also linked Algeria's military movements in the Niger region to growing concerns over instability in Libya and the presence of foreign military forces, arguing that regional security is increasingly shaped by the interconnected Libyan, Sahelian and broader geopolitical crises.
Al-Kahlawi concluded that North African countries risk bearing the costs of international rivalries without being major participants in shaping the decisions behind them. He therefore called for a more effective regional approach.
Fears of a Return to Civil War in LibyaAl-Kahlawi warned that an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine confrontation inside Libya could reignite hostilities between the country's rival factions: forces aligned with the eastern-based General Command and those supporting the Government of National Unity, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, in the west.
He argued that any Russian response to the Ukrainian attack could target sites or interests linked to the reported Ukrainian presence in western Libya, potentially placing local Libyan factions in a new military equation and disrupting the existing balance of power.
He added that the continued political and institutional division creates opportunities for foreign powers to compete over economic and strategic interests, particularly Libya's oil and gas resources, while the country remains unable to complete the process of unifying its institutions and establishing a single national authority.
Warning Over Fragile Security Along the Tunisia-Libya BorderTurning to the potential consequences for Tunisia, Al-Kahlawi raised concerns about the management of the shared border with Libya, pointing to coordination problems between the two sides in recent months, despite visits and contacts by Tunisian officials, including the Chief of Staff of the Army and the Minister of the Interior.
He referred to movements by armed groups on the Libyan side, particularly around Zuwara, operating outside established institutional coordination frameworks. He also cited incidents in which Tunisian citizens were detained by armed groups, warning that such developments pose security risks that require serious attention.
Al-Kahlawi called for stronger coordination between Tunisia and Algeria, as well as with Egypt and Libyan actors genuinely committed to rebuilding a unified state. Such cooperation, he argued, would help address security threats and prevent the international conflict from spilling over into Tunisia's border security.
He concluded by warning that developments in Libya represent far more than an escalation between Russia and Ukraine. They expose a deeper crisis rooted in the absence of a unified state, competing centres of power and foreign intervention. Unless the situation changes, he cautioned, countries across the region could face serious security and strategic consequences without having any meaningful role in determining how events unfold.
Speaking on Diwan FM, during the programme Houna Tounes, hosted by journalist Ibtissem Chouikha, Al-Kahlawi discussed the latest developments in Libya and their potential implications for Mediterranean security and neighbouring countries. His analysis was prompted by an interview published by the Italian news agency Agenzia Nova with former Italian general Vincenzo Camporini, who offered a military assessment of the attack and its possible consequences.
From Proxy Wars to Direct ConfrontationAl-Kahlawi argued that the significance of the attack on Russian interests in Benghazi lies not only in its military nature, but also in the broader context in which it took place, particularly following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's public acknowledgment of the operation and his praise for the efforts of Ukraine's security services in carrying it out.
He noted that the operation reflects the development of Ukraine's intelligence and technological capabilities. He also recalled that, according to military assessments discussed in the Italian interview, the attack would not have been possible without European intelligence support.
Al-Kahlawi also pointed to what he described as signs of increasing attacks against Russian interests and vessels across the Mediterranean, citing incidents involving explosions and attacks recorded in different parts of the region in recent years, culminating in the latest operation in Benghazi.
In his assessment, the confrontation is no longer limited to foreign powers supporting rival local factions. Instead, there is now a growing possibility that Russian and Ukrainian military operations could take place directly on Libyan territory, significantly increasing the risks facing the country and the wider region.
Russian Presence in Eastern Libya and Reported Ukrainian Presence in the WestAl-Kahlawi said Russia's military presence in Libya has expanded significantly over the past four years, although its involvement dates back further, particularly to the role played by the Wagner Group in supporting eastern Libyan forces during the conflict that erupted in 2019.
He explained that Russian formations formerly associated with Wagner now operate under what is known as the Africa Corps, which is affiliated with Russia's Ministry of Defence. He pointed to their presence at military sites and bases in eastern and central Libya, including Al-Jufra Air Base.
On the other hand, he referred to reports by Western media outlets, particularly Radio France Internationale (RFI), concerning the presence of Ukrainian personnel and specialists in western Libya, especially around Misrata, Zawiya and Tripoli, as well as reported cooperation and coordination with local Libyan forces.
According to the reports cited by Al-Kahlawi, Misrata Air Base has become an important location where the activities of Turkish, Italian and American forces intersect, alongside a reported Ukrainian presence. The same reports have also referred to other locations in western Libya.
He argued that the parallel presence of Russian forces in the east and the reported Ukrainian presence in the west highlights Libya's transformation into a theatre of international military competition. He warned that this situation is closely linked to the country's ongoing political division and the absence of a unified national authority capable of exercising control over the entire territory.
Regarding the attack on Benghazi port, Al-Kahlawi also raised questions about the nature of Russia's naval presence there and whether facilities or sites at the port are designated for Russian forces. He said the issue warrants close attention amid growing competition to expand military influence in the Mediterranean.
Turkey's Role: Balancing Relations Between Moscow and KyivAl-Kahlawi devoted considerable attention to Turkey's role, describing Ankara's policy as one of maintaining relations with competing sides — a balancing act between the Russian and Ukrainian camps.
He explained that Turkey, as a member of NATO, cooperates with Ukraine and Western countries and has provided Kyiv with military support, including drones used by Ukrainian forces in the early stages of the war. At the same time, Ankara maintains relations with Moscow and continues its economic dealings with Russia.
This balancing policy is also evident in Libya, he said, where Turkey retains considerable influence in the west while seeking to develop its relations with authorities in the east.
He pointed in particular to the maritime agreement between Turkey and the Libyan side, which has raised concerns in Egypt, as well as Ankara's role in attempting to bring the rival Libyan factions closer together.
Al-Kahlawi argued that Turkey's multiple interests in the region make it an influential player in the Russian-Ukrainian rivalry unfolding in Libya, particularly given its military and political presence near locations linked to questions surrounding the recent attack.
Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt: Bearing the Costs Without Having a Say in the DecisionsOne of Al-Kahlawi's main concerns was the limited influence of North African countries over decisions shaping Libya's future, despite being among those most directly affected by developments there.
He noted that Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt face an increasingly complex security and strategic environment in which the interests of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, European countries and the United States overlap, while regional states have far less influence over the decisions and power balances shaping the situation.
In this context, he discussed changes in Egypt's position, noting that Cairo, which previously maintained considerable influence in eastern Libya, has also moved towards closer engagement with the Tripoli-based government, particularly following disagreements over the Turkish-Libyan maritime agreement and its implications for Egyptian interests.
He also linked Algeria's military movements in the Niger region to growing concerns over instability in Libya and the presence of foreign military forces, arguing that regional security is increasingly shaped by the interconnected Libyan, Sahelian and broader geopolitical crises.
Al-Kahlawi concluded that North African countries risk bearing the costs of international rivalries without being major participants in shaping the decisions behind them. He therefore called for a more effective regional approach.
Fears of a Return to Civil War in LibyaAl-Kahlawi warned that an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine confrontation inside Libya could reignite hostilities between the country's rival factions: forces aligned with the eastern-based General Command and those supporting the Government of National Unity, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, in the west.
He argued that any Russian response to the Ukrainian attack could target sites or interests linked to the reported Ukrainian presence in western Libya, potentially placing local Libyan factions in a new military equation and disrupting the existing balance of power.
He added that the continued political and institutional division creates opportunities for foreign powers to compete over economic and strategic interests, particularly Libya's oil and gas resources, while the country remains unable to complete the process of unifying its institutions and establishing a single national authority.
Warning Over Fragile Security Along the Tunisia-Libya BorderTurning to the potential consequences for Tunisia, Al-Kahlawi raised concerns about the management of the shared border with Libya, pointing to coordination problems between the two sides in recent months, despite visits and contacts by Tunisian officials, including the Chief of Staff of the Army and the Minister of the Interior.
He referred to movements by armed groups on the Libyan side, particularly around Zuwara, operating outside established institutional coordination frameworks. He also cited incidents in which Tunisian citizens were detained by armed groups, warning that such developments pose security risks that require serious attention.
Al-Kahlawi called for stronger coordination between Tunisia and Algeria, as well as with Egypt and Libyan actors genuinely committed to rebuilding a unified state. Such cooperation, he argued, would help address security threats and prevent the international conflict from spilling over into Tunisia's border security.
He concluded by warning that developments in Libya represent far more than an escalation between Russia and Ukraine. They expose a deeper crisis rooted in the absence of a unified state, competing centres of power and foreign intervention. Unless the situation changes, he cautioned, countries across the region could face serious security and strategic consequences without having any meaningful role in determining how events unfold.
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