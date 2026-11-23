Military Messages and the Possibility of Russian Retaliation



Libya's Internal Divisions Open the Door to Foreign Intervention



What Could These Developments Mean for Tunisia?



European Involvement in the War and Its Economic Consequences



The attack on a Russian warship at the Libyan port of Benghazi has once again highlighted the growing reach of the Russia-Ukraine war beyond its traditional battlefields, raising concerns that Libyan territory could become an arena for settling scores between international powers amid the country's deep political and military divisions.Speaking on, during the programme, hosted by journalist, Professor of Public Law and International Relationsdiscussed the background to the attack and its potential consequences for Libya and the wider region, particularly Tunisia.Imam described the operation as a sudden and dangerous development, viewing it as a sign that the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine is expanding geographically. He argued that Ukraine does not have the capabilities to independently carry out military operations of this scale and over such a long distance, raising questions about the parties providing logistical and intelligence support.Ukrainian Presidentannounced on Monday that his country was responsible for the attack on the Russian warshipin Benghazi port, claiming that the vessel had been sunk. He also referred to a separate attack on another Russian cargo ship. Earlier, authorities in eastern Libya had indicated in an initial statement that the warship may have been targeted by unmanned vehicles, before Ukraine publicly claimed responsibility for the operation.Adnan Imam said targeting a Russian warship with significant military and technological value in the Mediterranean carries messages that go beyond the incident itself, reflecting the broader strategic competition over Russia's military presence in the region.In this context, he suggested that the operation may have been intended to send Moscow a message that Western powers would not accept an expansion of Russia's naval presence towards the Libyan coast. He added that Ukraine could be acting as the visible face of operations that extend beyond its own independent capabilities.Imam warned of the potential consequences of an impending Russian response, stressing that the key question is not only what form retaliation might take, but also how far it could go and which targets it might involve. He questioned whether Moscow's response would be limited to Ukrainian targets or could extend to European interests and assets.He also pointed to the possibility of the confrontation moving into other areas, including intelligence operations and hybrid warfare, or even direct military confrontation if tensions continue to escalate.In a parallel assessment, Libyan military expertsaid that the military operation targeting Benghazi port, given its scale, nature and method of execution, could not be viewed as an exclusively Ukrainian operation.Abdelkafi argued that carrying out a long-range military operation of this magnitude would exceed Ukraine's ability to make such a decision independently. He suggested that the attack may have been carried out with the approval of the United States and European countries, possibly with the consent of the parties supporting Kyiv.He also warned that Libya has become an arena where the military interests of opposing international powers intersect, adding that the Benghazi attack might not be the last incident in the escalating confrontation between Moscow and Kyiv.Turning to the implications of the attack for Libya's domestic situation, Adnan Imam noted that the country continues to suffer from deep political and institutional divisions and lacks a unified authority with a monopoly on the use of force. This, he argued, leaves the country vulnerable to armed groups, competing spheres of influence and foreign intervention.He pointed out that Russia has strengthened its military presence in eastern Libya as part of broader strategic calculations linked to its position in the Mediterranean, particularly in light of potential changes to its military presence in Syria.According to Imam, Moscow is seeking alternative options to preserve its military capabilities and naval presence in the region, making its military deployment sites in Libya part of the wider international power struggle.He said that targeting Russian interests in Benghazi could be understood within this broader geopolitical context. Eastern Libya, he explained, is at the centre of this competition because of Russia's military presence and strategic interests there. Western Libya, by contrast, is not involved in the same strategic equation to the same extent, in his assessment.Regarding the potential consequences for Tunisia, which shares a land border with Libya, the discussion highlighted the need to distinguish between risks directly linked to military escalation in areas hosting Russian forces and the wider regional repercussions of the continuing international power struggle on Libyan territory.In this regard, Adnan Imam argued that the direct military risks are primarily concentrated in areas where Russia maintains an actual military presence. The absence of such a presence in other parts of the country, he explained, means that those areas are not exposed to the same level of immediate risk from attacks targeting Russian interests.Imam did not rule out the possibility of the confrontation escalating further, making developments in Libya a growing concern for regional and international actors, particularly given the fragility of state institutions, the multiplicity of armed forces and the overlapping interests of foreign powers.Imam also addressed European positions calling for continued military and financial support for Ukraine. He argued that the determination of some European powers, particularly Britain, France and Germany, to continue the confrontation with Russia reflects an approach that, in his view, does not adequately take into account the interests of European populations or the economic and social consequences of the conflict.He linked this military involvement to the mounting pressure on European economies, citing rising energy costs, declining purchasing power and the depletion of financial and military resources. He also highlighted the impact on European industry of losing access to lower-cost Russian energy supplies.Imam concluded by stressing the importance of closely monitoring the nature of Russia's response to the attack, warning that any expansion of the confrontation to include European targets, or its evolution into other forms of conflict, could alter the existing balance of power and further complicate the situation in Libya and across the Mediterranean.