The Syrian Opposition Appoints Mohammed Al-Bashir to Form a Transitional Government

Syrian media sources have announced that Mohammed Al-Bashir will be tasked with forming a new Syrian government to oversee the country’s transitional phase.



Al-Bashir previously held the position of Prime Minister of the opposition's "Salvation Government" before the fall of the regime.





The appointment of Al-Bashir came following a meeting aimed at organizing the transfer of power in Syria and avoiding chaos. The meeting brought together Ahmad Al-Sharaa, a leader in the opposition's armed operations, and Mohammed Al-Bashir, who has been appointed to form a new transitional government, alongside Mohammad Al-Jallali, the former Prime Minister of the regime's government.



Meanwhile, the opposition's political affairs administration is conducting intensive meetings with foreign diplomatic missions to discuss the security and political situation in Syria following the fall of Assad's regime.



The administration emphasized its efforts to create the necessary conditions for a safe environment to welcome Syrians returning to their homeland. It also called on all those who were forced to leave the country to return and contribute to Syria's reconstruction.





The Political Affairs Administration stressed that it aims to open a new chapter in Syria's history, focused on reconstruction and development, while addressing the consequences of the past through transparent mechanisms designed to achieve lasting peace.