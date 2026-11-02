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تاكر كارلسون: احتمال شنّ ضربة نووية أمريكية على إيران تحت ضغط نتنياهو

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Bookmark article    Publié le Lundi 02 Novembre 2026 - 06:45 قراءة: 4 د, 47 ث
      
قال الصحافي الأمريكي تاكر كارلسون إن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب قد تشن ضربة نووية على إيران خلال الأيام المقبلة، تحت ضغط من رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو.


وكتب كارلسون على منصة «إكس»: «تحت ضغط نتنياهو، قد تشن إدارة ترامب ضربة نووية على إيران في غضون عدة أيام».


وحدد الصحافي جبل «بيكاكس» (Pickaxe) هدفًا محتملًا لهذه الضربة، مشيرًا إلى احتمال استئناف إيران برنامج تخصيب اليورانيوم في الموقع، وفق ما وصفه بمزاعم الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية.


وأضاف كارلسون أن المنشأة محصنة بدرجة كبيرة، إذ تبلغ سماكة الحماية المحيطة بها نحو 100 متر، معتبرًا أن «الخيار الوحيد هو ضربة نووية».


وبحسب كارلسون، فإن نتنياهو يدفع في هذا الاتجاه بإصرار، على خلفية وضع سياسي هش أعقب الانتخابات البرلمانية في إسرائيل. ونقل الصحافي عن أحد المصادر المطلعة قوله: «يتصل بيبي (نتنياهو) بترامب يوميًا بشأن هذا الأمر».

وأشار كارلسون إلى أن ترامب لم يحسم، على ما يبدو، موقفه من احتمال تنفيذ الضربة، وأنه يجري مشاورات مع مستشاريه، بمن فيهم نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس ومبعوثه الخاص ستيف ويتكوف، اللذين قال إنهما لا يزالان يميلان إلى التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران.

وكانت إيران قد نفت مرارًا صحة تصريحات ترامب بشأن وجود منشأة نووية جديدة مزعومة على أراضيها.
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