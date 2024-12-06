Tunisia Officially Joins the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/67535d2a523f88.50160625_mqnfpeojlghki.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

The Republic of Tunisia has officially joined the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, launched on November 18, 2024, during the opening of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, an initiative spearheaded by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



In a statement released on Friday evening by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tunisia's membership reflects its unwavering commitment to combating all forms of poverty and inequality. It also reaffirms Tunisia's continued support for initiatives that align with its principles of advocating for just causes worldwide.





The statement further highlighted that this initiative embodies the vision of Tunisian President Kais Saied, who calls for building a new chapter in human history characterized by justice, solidarity, cooperation, and equality among nations and peoples. This move comes in response to his directives.