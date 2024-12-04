DAZN Platform to Broadcast 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Matches for Free

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/6750a76ade8622.87896105_gepihqojnlfmk.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

The FIFA announced today, Wednesday, that DAZN, the sports streaming platform, will be the exclusive global broadcaster of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will feature 32 teams, including Tunisia's Esperance Sportive.



The sports broadcasting group, which is a partner for top-tier leagues in Italy, Spain, Germany, and France, stated that all 63 matches of the tournament, scheduled to take place in the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025, will be available for free.





Shay Segev, DAZN's CEO, commented in a statement:

"This groundbreaking deal with FIFA marks a milestone in DAZN's journey to become the ultimate entertainment platform for sports fans everywhere.

"We are thrilled to secure exclusive rights to this new chapter in global club football."



The tournament had undergone an extensive search for a broadcasting partner following the launch of the broadcasting rights tender in July.



The tournament draw is set to take place in Miami tomorrow, Thursday.