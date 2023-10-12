قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي أنتوني بلينكن: "انا ممتن لأن أكون هنا في إسرائيل، وقد أتيت كيهودي"، مشيرا إلى أن حركة "حماس" لا تمثل الشعب الفلسطيني...
#WATCH | Tel Aviv, Israel | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says, "...How are we even to understand this? To digest this? Yet, at the same time, we have been shocked by the depravity of Hamas. We have also been inspired by the bravery of Israel citizens...We are lifted by… pic.twitter.com/S2XFjIR9y9— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2023
