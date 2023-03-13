القائمة الكاملة للفائزين بجوائز الأوسكار لعام 2023

وكالات -



Oscars 2023: the full list of winners

Animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER!

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red



Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!



Supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Documentary feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny – WINNER!



Live-action short

An Irish Goodbye – WINNER!

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase



Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár



Makeup and hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale – WINNER!



Costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER!

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris



International film

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl



Documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers – WINNER!

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate



Animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER!

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It



Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans



Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans



Visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER!

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick



Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness



Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking – WINNER!



Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER!



Original song

Applause, Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR – WINNER!

This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick



Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness



Lead actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale _ WINNER!

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living



Lead actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!



Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER!

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking



أفضل فيلم: "كل شيء.. كل مكان في نفس الوقت"أفضل ممثلة: ميشيل يوه عن فيلم "كل شيء.. كل مكان في نفس الوقت"أفضل ممثل: برندان فريزر عن فيلم "الحوت"أفضل مخرج: دانيال كوان ودانيال شاينرت عن فيلم "كل شيء.. كل مكان في نفس الوقت"أفضل ممثل مساعد: كي هوي كوان عن فيلم "كل شيء.. كل مكان في نفس الوقت"أفضل ممثلة مساعدة: جيمي لي كيرتس عن فيلم "كل شيء.. كل مكان في نفس الوقت"أفضل فيلم دولي: "كل شيء هادئ على الجبهة الغربية"، ألمانياأفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة طويل: "بينوكيو لجييرمو ديل تورو"أفضل فيلم وثائقي طويل: "نافالني"أفضل سيناريو أصلي: "كل شيء.. كل مكان في نفس الوقت" من تأليف دانيال كوان ودانيال شاينرتأفضل سيناريو مقتبس: "حديث نسائي" لسارة بوليأفضل موسيقى تصويرية: "كل شيء هادئ على الجبهة الغربية" لفولكر بيرتلمانأفضل أغنية: "ناتو ناتو" من فيلم "آر.آر.آر"، ألحان إم.إم. كيرافاني وكلمات تشاندرابوزيأفضل تصوير سينمائي: جيمس فريند عن فيلم "كل شيء هادئ على الجبهة الغربية"أفضل مؤثرات بصرية: "أفاتار: طريق الماء"أفضل هندسة صوتية: "توب غن: مافريك"أفضل مونتاج: "كل شيء.. كل مكان في نفس الوقت"أفضل تصميم إنتاج: "كل شيء هادئ على الجبهة الغربية"أفضل تصميم أزياء: روث كارتر عن فيلم "النمر الأسود: واكاندا إلى الأبد"أفضل مكياج وتصفيف شعر: "الحوت"أفضل فيلم وثائقي قصير: "مربو الفيل"أفضل فيلم قصير: "وداع أيرلندي"أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير: "الولد والخلد والثعلب والحصان"