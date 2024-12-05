2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Group Stage Draw Results

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/67509188594106.21477810_moqfijgpknelh.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

The group stage draw for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, held on Thursday evening in Miami, USA, placed Tunisia’s Espérance Sportive in Group D alongside Flamengo (Brazil), Chelsea (England), and Club León (Mexico).





The tournament, hosted by the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025, will feature 32 teams divided into eight groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals. Matches will be held in 12 stadiums across 11 cities, including Hard Rock Stadium in Florida for the opening match and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the final.



Here are the groups for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup:



Group A: Palmeiras (Brazil), Porto (Portugal), Al Ahly (Egypt), Inter Miami (USA)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Botafogo (Brazil), Seattle Sounders (USA)

Group C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Auckland City (New Zealand)

Group D: Flamengo (Brazil), Chelsea (England), Club León (Mexico), Espérance Sportive (Tunisia)

Group E: River Plate (Argentina), Inter (Italy), Monterrey (Mexico), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Group F: Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group G: Manchester City (England), Juventus (Italy), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Al Ain (UAE)

Group H: Real Madrid (Spain), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria), Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Pachuca (Mexico).