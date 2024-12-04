With the Participation of Esperance Sportive... The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw in Miami, USA

<img src=http://www.babnet.net/images/3b/67509188594106.21477810_moqfijgpknelh.jpg width=100 align=left border=0>

On Thursday, the draw for the final tournament of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will take place in Miami. The tournament will be hosted by the United States between June 15 and July 13, 2025, with 32 teams, including Esperance Sportive, representing Tunisian football.



The 32 participating teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams each, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarterfinals.





The tournament will be held in 12 stadiums across 11 cities, including the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, where the opening match will take place, and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will host the final.



The tournament will feature 12 teams from Europe, 6 teams from South America, 4 teams from Africa, and 4 teams from Asia, with Oceania represented by one team. The United States, as the host nation, will participate with one team, which has been granted to Inter Miami, featuring Argentine star Lionel Messi.



In recent years, the FIFA Club World Cup has featured seven teams, but the 2025 edition will have 32 teams, making it the largest in the history of the competition.



FIFA announced the seedings of the clubs to be used in the draw, which is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM Tunisia time. No two teams from the same continent will be drawn into the same group, except for European clubs.



Here is the classification of the clubs according to FIFA's official website:



Pot 1: Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate, Fluminense.

Pot 2: Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Porto, Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Juventus, Salzburg.

Pot 3: Al Hilal, Olsen, Al Ahly, Wydad, Monterrey, Club León, Boca Juniors, Botafogo.

Pot 4: Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain, Esperance Sportive, Mamelodi Sundowns, Pachuca, Seattle Sounders, Auckland City, Inter Miami.