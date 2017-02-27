Radio Babnet Tunisie  On Air: Om Kalthoum - Fet El Miaad  
Le palmarès complet des Oscars 2017

Lundi 27 Février 2017
La 89ème cérémonie des Oscars a eu lieu cette nuit au Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles. Après un énorme coup de théâtre, Moonlight remporte l’Oscar du meilleur film. La La Land avait été annoncé par erreur.

Le palmarès complet des Oscars 2017 :

Meilleur film : Moonlight



Meilleur réalisateur : Damien Chazelle ( La La Land )

Meilleur acteur : Casey Affleck ( Manchester By the Sea )

Meilleure actrice : Emma Stone ( La La Land )


Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle : Mahershala Ali ( Moonlight )

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle : Viola Davis ( Fences )


Meilleur film d’animation : Zootopie (Rich Moore , Byron Howard)


Meilleur film étranger : Le Client (Asghar Farhadi)


Meilleur scénario original : Manchester By the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)


Meilleur scénario adapté : Moonlight (Barry Jenkins , Tarell Alvin McCraney)

Meilleur film documentaire : O.J.: Made in America (Ezra Edelman & Caroline Waterlow)

Meilleure chanson : La La Land (“City of Stars” Justin Hurwitz , Benj Pasek , Justin Paul)

Meilleure musique : La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)


Meilleure photographie : La La Land (Linus Sandgren)


Meilleurs costumes : Les Animaux fantastiques (Colleen Atwood)


Meilleurs décors : La La Land (David Wasco , Sandy Reynolds-Wasco)


Meilleur montage : Tu ne tueras point (John Gilbert (II))


Meilleur montage sonore : Premier Contact (Bernard Gariépy Strobl , Claude La Haye)


Meilleur mixage son : Tu ne tueras point (Kevin O’Connell , Robert MacKenzie , Andy Wright , Peter Grace)

Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures : Suicide Squad (Christopher Allen Nelson , Alessandro Bertolazzi , Giorgio Gregorini)

Meilleurs effets visuels : Le Livre de la jungle (Rob Legato , Andrew R. Jones , Dan Lemmon , Adam Valdez)

Meilleur court métrage : Sing (Kristóf Deák)


Meilleur court métrage d’animation : Piper (Alan Barillaro)

Meilleur court métrage documentaire : The White Helmets



