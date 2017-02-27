Le palmarès complet des Oscars 2017 :

Lundi 27 Février 2017





Publié le:2017-02-27

La 89ème cérémonie des Oscars a eu lieu cette nuit au Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles. Après un énorme coup de théâtre, Moonlight remporte l’Oscar du meilleur film. La La Land avait été annoncé par erreur.MoonlightDamien Chazelle ( La La Land )Casey Affleck ( Manchester By the Sea )Emma Stone ( La La Land )Mahershala Ali ( Moonlight )Viola Davis ( Fences )Zootopie (Rich Moore , Byron Howard)Le Client (Asghar Farhadi)Manchester By the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)Moonlight (Barry Jenkins , Tarell Alvin McCraney)O.J.: Made in America (Ezra Edelman & Caroline Waterlow)La La Land (“City of Stars” Justin Hurwitz , Benj Pasek , Justin Paul)La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)La La Land (Linus Sandgren)Les Animaux fantastiques (Colleen Atwood)La La Land (David Wasco , Sandy Reynolds-Wasco)Tu ne tueras point (John Gilbert (II))Premier Contact (Bernard Gariépy Strobl , Claude La Haye)Tu ne tueras point (Kevin O’Connell , Robert MacKenzie , Andy Wright , Peter Grace)Suicide Squad (Christopher Allen Nelson , Alessandro Bertolazzi , Giorgio Gregorini)Le Livre de la jungle (Rob Legato , Andrew R. Jones , Dan Lemmon , Adam Valdez)Sing (Kristóf Deák)Piper (Alan Barillaro)The White Helmets