Le palmarès complet des Oscars 2017 :
Meilleur film : Moonlight
Meilleur réalisateur : Damien Chazelle ( La La Land )
Meilleur acteur : Casey Affleck ( Manchester By the Sea )
Meilleure actrice : Emma Stone ( La La Land )
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle : Mahershala Ali ( Moonlight )
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle : Viola Davis ( Fences )
Meilleur film d’animation : Zootopie (Rich Moore , Byron Howard)
Meilleur film étranger : Le Client (Asghar Farhadi)
Meilleur scénario original : Manchester By the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
Meilleur scénario adapté : Moonlight (Barry Jenkins , Tarell Alvin McCraney)
Meilleur film documentaire : O.J.: Made in America (Ezra Edelman & Caroline Waterlow)
Meilleure chanson : La La Land (“City of Stars” Justin Hurwitz , Benj Pasek , Justin Paul)
Meilleure musique : La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Meilleure photographie : La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
Meilleurs costumes : Les Animaux fantastiques (Colleen Atwood)
Meilleurs décors : La La Land (David Wasco , Sandy Reynolds-Wasco)
Meilleur montage : Tu ne tueras point (John Gilbert (II))
Meilleur montage sonore : Premier Contact (Bernard Gariépy Strobl , Claude La Haye)
Meilleur mixage son : Tu ne tueras point (Kevin O’Connell , Robert MacKenzie , Andy Wright , Peter Grace)
Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures : Suicide Squad (Christopher Allen Nelson , Alessandro Bertolazzi , Giorgio Gregorini)
Meilleurs effets visuels : Le Livre de la jungle (Rob Legato , Andrew R. Jones , Dan Lemmon , Adam Valdez)
Meilleur court métrage : Sing (Kristóf Deák)
Meilleur court métrage d’animation : Piper (Alan Barillaro)
Meilleur court métrage documentaire : The White Helmets
Publié le:2017-02-27 07:44:30
Par:BenMoussa (France )
